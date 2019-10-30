We choose this cruise for the experience. The accommodations, crew & naturalists, food & excursions were delightful. The view of nature from our window wall was beautiful. Our crew was friendly and very accommodating. The naturalists/guides were exceptional.
The food, served family style, was very tasty. We really enjoyed the Peruvian cuisine. It was fun watching the cooking & cocktail ...
When I saw the information about this ship I knew this was the trip for me. I loved the size of the ship and what it had to offer. From meeting our lovely cruise director Jhuliana, and Percy upon our arrival to our AMAZING guides this was a trip of a life time!! The Aqua Nera staff is EXCEPTIONAL and work diligently at making sure your needs are met. I have never been so amazed at service and ...
Wife and I spent 3 nights on Delfin III in Feb 2022 as part of an Avalon tour to Peru. We are in our 60s and cruise alot but this was our first river cruise. We had a great time and highly recommend this cruise!
Delfin holds 44 pax but there were only 20 on this cruise due to covid restrictions. We were with another US couple on Avalon tour and rest of passengers were from Peru or Argentina. ...
We had booked this trip in 2019 to celebrate in 2020 our 40th Anniversary, obviously delayed until 2021. It was unique, different, immersive, small ship cruising (which we like), we loved the whole trip. In our case we booked through Uniworld Boutique River Cruises which took us from this ship to Cusco, to Machu Picchu and back to Lima. When originally booked I thought this was a lot of time ...
The first leg of this journey was from Lima, Peru to Santiago, Chile. This first part was interesting but the protests, strikes, and safety concerns made some of the ports feel uninviting. We were onboard for Antarctica mainly and this cruise did not disappoint.
Antarctica is one of the most spectacular places on the planet and to be able to kayak, walk on sea ice, photography wildlife, and ...
Went to join the ship at Lima Peru, taking a taxi to the port, we were told that we would have to wait for 2 hours outside the port area as there was no terminal, so we were at the side of the road in a very unpleasant dock area, we were joined by others who were shocked at our treatment, a disabled lady who couldn't stand got a chair from a good samaritan dock worker.
Eventually after an ...
I thoroughly enjoyed my cruise in South America. The food was excellent and there were an abundance of choices on the dining menus. The service was excellent and I ate all meals in the dining room, except two times.
The ship had various special nights in the buffet and there were nice with a great quality selection of seafood. I especially liked the caviar breakfast.
The enrichment ...
We booked this cruise very late due to domestic circumstances and got a good deal as a consequence. The down side however was the available business class flights were limited. Our agent booked our outbound flight to Lima via Miami with a 2 hour 5 mins connection time and we thought this would be OK. Then we discovered that we would have to go through US immigration and possibly even collect our ...
The itinerary was fabulous. I had underestimated how beautiful the Chilean fjords were.
The ship is beautiful, and luxurious with great cabins.
Excellent service and style. Fabulous food for an adventure cruise.
Helicopter and submarine rides were great.
Didn't see much on the sub ride.
The main swimming pool is in the middle of the lunch restaurant.....WEIRD!
Crew and ...
My wife and I sailed on the Scenic Ecplipse from Cartegena, Colombia to Lima Peru in Oct- November 2019. We have had a total of 18 cruises before this one including multiple trips on Seabourne, Crystal, Azamara and Oceania. Inevitably, one compares the Scenic experience to its price point competition. Our review is mixed.
We have found ourselves gravitating to smaller ships over the years and ...