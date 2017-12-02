Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marina

We enjoyed this cruise very much. We have been on Oceania before, and chose this cruise for the itinerary of Lima to NYC. It was the middle leg of getting the ship from Tahiti, where it had spent the winter, to Europe, where it will spend the summer. We love O for the food, and the food was quite good. The new Dom Perignon events were great (separate charge, but great value for the money). ...