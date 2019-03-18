The booking was triggered by a trip over Christmas and New Year with the destination Central America. Added to this was the cruise line's "reputation" in the premium segment.
The ship is a very new ship (built in 2023) and therefore the condition of the ship is of course top.
The cabins leave nothing to be desired. They are beautifully furnished and offer plenty of space and storage space. ...
Looking for a three-fer: Machu Picchu, Panama Canal, and Chichen Itza, BUT
1. Turmoil in Peru - no Pre cruise visits
2. Canal - cool; bucket list, but poor excursions
3. Railroad repairs blocking roads, no Big Mayan event.
1 of 3 done.
Cabin and floor crew - outstanding - 10 floor
Dining - good specialties, fair grand dining room; Terrace - just no.
Food availability limited - ...
This was our second cruise with Oceania, although we are frequent cruisers. This cruise did not disappoint.
The staff were excellent, extremely friendly yet professional. It is lovely when they remember your name and I marvel at their ability to learn new names every few weeks!
The ship was spotlessly clean and had plenty of seating and pool chairs all the time so there was no sense of ...
My wife and I travelled from Lima, Peru to Miami on Silver Moon Dec 2022 to Jan 2023. Good food, comfort and ship atmosphere are important.
Have sailed many times with Princess and lately many times with Seabourn; now our favorite.
Cabin
We had a deluxe balcony suite which is about 8 inches narrower than the comparable Seabourn suite. The Silver Moon (SM) suite is not as practically or as ...
Went to join the ship at Lima Peru, taking a taxi to the port, we were told that we would have to wait for 2 hours outside the port area as there was no terminal, so we were at the side of the road in a very unpleasant dock area, we were joined by others who were shocked at our treatment, a disabled lady who couldn't stand got a chair from a good samaritan dock worker.
Eventually after an ...
We booked this cruise very late due to domestic circumstances and got a good deal as a consequence. The down side however was the available business class flights were limited. Our agent booked our outbound flight to Lima via Miami with a 2 hour 5 mins connection time and we thought this would be OK. Then we discovered that we would have to go through US immigration and possibly even collect our ...
I thoroughly enjoyed my cruise in South America. The food was excellent and there were an abundance of choices on the dining menus. The service was excellent and I ate all meals in the dining room, except two times.
The ship had various special nights in the buffet and there were nice with a great quality selection of seafood. I especially liked the caviar breakfast.
The enrichment ...
I would like to highlight the positives first for this trip on Marina, from Lima to NYC.
I am gluten-free. I told Roger, the Specialty Diet Coordinator that I pick cruises based on food and desserts. He introduced me to Pastry Chef Bruno, who then made sure I got a different dessert every day, to my liking. Everyone one of them was an art of work. Felt very pampered. The Terrace Cafe chef ...
We enjoyed this cruise very much. We have been on Oceania before, and chose this cruise for the itinerary of Lima to NYC. It was the middle leg of getting the ship from Tahiti, where it had spent the winter, to Europe, where it will spend the summer.
We love O for the food, and the food was quite good. The new Dom Perignon events were great (separate charge, but great value for the money). ...
My spouse and I are experienced cruisers. On this voyage we sailed from Lima,Peru to NYC via the Panama Canal. The trip was adversely impacted by an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness(probably Norovirus) which can't be blamed on Oceana. However, their response was a disaster. Numerous activities were curtailed or canceled, and venues closed,even those unrelated to food or bathroom services, ...