Marella explorer
Having cruised many times with different cruise lines we were a bit apprehensive when booking the Marella explorer as some of the reviews were poor however I would go as far as to say it was better than a lot of the bigger cruise lines we have sailed with, We had a double cabin with balcony on deck 9 midship which was superb very quiet and centrally located for everything on ...
I thought I’d share with you all our thoughts from our First Marella Cruise. It’s a long one as I’ll simply re-post to TripAdvisor and Cruise Critic. I also shared lots of pictures and videos on both Instagram and Tiktok so feel free to search for Explorewithethan2021 for more information.
We had a fantastic time and travelled with my disabled sister and toddler. We’d absolutely book another ...
This was our 1st cruise with Marella, but have been on other cruises, mainly Celebrity.
The organisation was very good, from the flights to the transfers and embarkation all went smoothly, as did the reverse part at the end of the cruise.
The ship was lovely, well maintained and it didn’t feel like an old ship.
MDR could be hit and miss with regard to quality but the marketplace was ...
Oh dear. A disappointing experience. The ship is kept very clean. The balcony was large and the hammock was a nice touch. Muster drills are now on video and are faster than before. But:
Tui/Marella has now sunk so far downmarket that I am surprised they don’t market this as a submarine. The ship is now so mediocre and lacking in character, charm or features that it now resembles a floating ...
We realize that: "You-pay-for-what-you-get" and the total package price of an inclusive cruise (incl drinks & tips) may not be compared to other cruise lines where you pay double or triple cruise fares, excluding drinks or tips. So the overall experience we felt was: very friendly staff (and do anything to make you comfortable) and the ship looks clean and well kept.
Than what did we miss ...
Like many the chance to get away cruising again post Covid was too good to miss. The aggressive pricing by Marella in the run up to Christmas 2021 made the risk of cruising much more attractive, despite the social media threads indicating you were destined for a quarantine hotel.
We have sailed on the Marella Explorer before and new it was a safe, friendly and fun ship. Here are a few pointers ...
THE FOOD =. Let’s start with the food. The main restaurant looks nice to lull you into a false sense of security ... order fish... pretty close to their natural environment what can go wrong?.... wet spongy bread crumbs with wafer thin fish floating on a bed of water .... breakfast a very strange lamb sausage and rubber egg..... cram everyone into one corner and if you have the utter cheek to ask ...
Hi just back from a week on the Explorer the flight from Edinburgh was good Transfer was quick.When we got too our cabin the cabin had a bad spell reported too reception fixed straight away smell came back 2 days later and you could smell it a lot round the ship as if there was problem with drainage a few times the public toilets were closed.
The food on the ship was not as good as Discovery 2 ...
We choose this cruise to escape the Scottish winter and cheer us up in hope of some winter sun in the Canary Islands just after Christmas and New Year
I was apprehensive as we were going with 3 generations . Once onboard and we had familiarised ourselves with the ship it was evident there really was plenty going on and something for everyone .,
We were so impressed with all the staff . ...
23rd CRUISE IN TEN YEARS - Cabin comfortable with towel sculptures and effective service!!
We eat exclusively in the Main Restaurant as we are not fans of buffets at any cost!! We also refuse to take part in the cruise industries 'up selling' measures. The restaurant experiences was excellent. Good food although there is clear evidence of 'dumping down' and cost saving going on, compared ...