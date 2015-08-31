Great itinerary, staff, food and ship. Despite the COVID nonsense, we had a good time. We enjoyed the schedule and especially the service and quality in the dining room. The COVID trackers they issued us were left in the room. The pre boarding testing was stupid given our vaccinations.
Patmos was an unexpected gem. We had wanted to visit Ephesus again but Patmos was a nice alternative. ...
For those people looking for the bells and whistles of a large ship, do not look here. However if your looking to see parts of the world that are on your bucket list, then come on this cruise! Yes, ship is small, little older, but for the price and what's included it was definitely worth it, despite what was going on in the world. We were the last ship to go to most ports due to the Corona ...
This cruise was actually won by a work associate and I was to join her. Her schedule did not allow her to go so I was able to bring my adult daughter double bonus
This was my 50th cruise but never to this region or this line. I had not expectations as to what to expect was not generally diapponted.
This is a small ship with only 700 passengers this vovage so never crowded
The ship ...
We wanted to try something different from the big boats cruises and this was extremely satisfying!
1. Junior Suite with balcony - exactly what we needed. Large enough and kept very clean by the staff.
2. The ship small (under 1,000 passengers, I guess), but well kept and maintained.
3. The restaurants above all our expectations. By the way, don't miss the small a la carte restaurant (how ...
It is definitely Much More than Cruise. Tours and benefits are making your vacation unforgettable, because when you reach to Athens and Islands you are having simple tours and some transportation included to your Cruise rate that giving you tips about areas. And also you can learn something about history with the expression of Vasili. He is also giving you all detail about the public ...
excursions and itinerary excellent, the food is poor, staff is excellent and helpful,
Not enough tenders for number of people on the ship during excursions
Pool is pathetic, very few lounge chairs
Could smell diesel fumes regularly, they were painting part of the boat and fumes were toxic
Amenities need a lot of improvement
Only 1 dining room open
Pre cruise communication ...
We are glad to find you all here, even if it's just virtual. I participated, together with my wife, on the cruise from 29.04 to 06.05.2019 with Celestyal Cristal. The only word that fits this cruise is "excellent" ... in all respects ... from boarding to disembarkation. The vessel is small enough, it is neither new nor modern, but that does not matter because this vessel has a team that provides ...
Amazing entertainment team and activities, tasty food and friendly staff. Would definitely visit again. All destinations were really nice as well as the excursions. I enjoyed it a lot. Most negative reviews are from old people who always complain about the slightest thing. There are things to do for everyone on this ship and you will certainly not get bored. Pool is kind of small though. Room ...
Myself and my family of three chose this cruise through the Aegean departing from Athens for its budget friendly qualities and its packed itinerary. It was our 4th cruise, but first on a medium sized ship.
The first impression, as well as the overall one was pretty mixed. The service was absolutely incredible. The staff was prompt, always smiling and willing to help. My son lost his cell ...
This was our first cruise with Thomson's but definitely not the last one.
The flight and transfer from Dalaman to Marmaris was well organised, as was the checking in on to the ship.
The staff were very friendly and helpful, the food was fantastic, available for almost 24 hours per day and the entertainment was excellent.
Top marks to our waiters Larry and Jude, drinks waiter Sayed, and ...