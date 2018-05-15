Kobe to Alaska Cruise Reviews

Ship’s Great but Over Selling Ultra Luxury

Review for a Asia Cruise on Seabourn Odyssey

5 Million Miles
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

First the very good - suites, suite stewards, entertainment, cruise director and staff were all memorable. We had some outstanding waiters, especially two from Montenegro, one 22 year old his first few weeks on his first ship! The disappointments almost all came from food and Restuarant service. Seabourn advertises Ultra Luxury and 6 Star experience. To us that implied Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton, ...
Sail Date: April 2024

The good, the bad, and the ugly!

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

SW208SW
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We choose this cruise to visit Japan and Alaska and we liked that there were a lot of sea days when crossing the Bering Sea. The embarkation in Kobe was a little slow, but not bad. we were in cabin V705, on the same floor with Seabourn Square, which was convenient for getting morning coffee and snacks. As one cruiser said in her review, the ship was clean, but the decor snd furnishings are a ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Good, Bad & the Ugly.

Review for a Asia Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

SiamCruisers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 1st cruise on Seabourn. We had heard great things from people we met on other cruises about Seabourn and wanted to give it a try. We live in Asia so the 21 day Kobe Japan to Alaska cruise sounded great. We flew to Osaka and took the high speed ferry across to Kobe. Stayed one night in Kobe and headed for Kyoto the next day on the train. A little rainy but had a great time in Kyoto ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Seabourn is the ultimate and no need to look elsewhere. Perfection

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

Dungog
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Seabourn is the ultimate experience. Worth every cent. Staff are superb and you just can’t go past Seabourn. It is the only cruise line for us now. I have never enjoyed a cruise or any holiday as much as the 21 days on Seabourn from Kobe to Vancouver. The dining was perfect. Loved the patio area and the cocktails. Even on a cold night it was great and staff spoiled us with plush orange snuggly ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

On-board pool deck, pool repairs and patio restaurant interruption

Review for a Asia Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

Worldtravelers123
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A Seabourn on-board credit of $250 @ guest was provided for on-going pool deck area and pool repairs with patio restaurant interruption. In our opinion, the compensation offered was inadequate for the scope of repairs and interruption. Seabourn's response to our survey review on this inadequaecy included the following: "We ... apologize for the onboard maintenance on Deck 8 that disturbed ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Kobe to Vancouver - still good but clearly slipping.

Review for a Asia Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

Cumry
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of very good past experiences on Seabourn, particularly on the 210 passenger “little sisters”. When they introduced the larger (450 passenger) ships the loss of the country club ambiance was significant. One glaring but understandable change was the dramatically reduced use of passenger’s names, it was a very common and pleasant feature on the smaller ships but it ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

