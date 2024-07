Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Virtuosa

We have done 16 Cruises previously but we hadn’t tried MSC. We were left extremely disappointed with the whole trip and have never experienced anything like this with any other cruise company. Embarkation was 3.5 hours in a long queue outside with no seating, food or water and no information given out. (We did get some biscuits & coke towards the end of the check in procedure). We arrived at ...