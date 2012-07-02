  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Baltic Sea Jewel of the Seas Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

3.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1571 reviews
15 Awards
Santorini- Truely beautiful!!
One of the fabulous Dance Parties!!
We paid a lot of money for stained sheets? I expect more.
54 minutes on hold! Not a single person answered. This was one of three u
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
92 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Best cruise ever
"We couldn't wait to get back on a cruise ship and booked the Greek Islands back to back. Every staff member was beaming when we got on board and so were we! The service was unbelievable, the food excellent and..."
dasreiseteam avatar

dasreiseteam

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 92 Baltic Sea Jewel of the Seas Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Best cruise ever

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
dasreiseteam
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We couldn't wait to get back on a cruise ship and booked the Greek Islands back to back. Every staff member was beaming when we got on board and so were we! The service was unbelievable, the food excellent and the Greek Islands are a wonderful destination. The health protocol was strict but it didn't bother us to wear masks when we were wandering around the inside. We took them off when we ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Baltic Jewel

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
djpetesey
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Embarkation at Harwich, went smoothly until we were directed towards the gangway. There was a long queue with a delay of approximately 40 minutes. However, delighted with our cabin and have nothing but praise for cabin stewards Ajay and Walter and all staff onboard. Jewel is a delightful ship although in need of some revitalisation which I understand is planned for 2013. Certain parts of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2012

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Great cruise!

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
cruising twosome
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We stayed in Harwich at the Premier Inn, very convenient for port, not so much for town. But had a good stay and good breakfast. Had lunch in town at the Pier Hotel, fish and chips! Got a taxi around 11AM, checked right in and onto ship. Windjammer for lunch ( good, but rarely eat there, too many other good choices). Cabins where ready by 1:30, luggage was already there. Had an informal meet ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2012

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

The good and the bad

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
chris32sadler
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

1st time cruise with RCI to Northern Europeon the whole very good. Boarding at Harwich good we got to car park 11am.Gave cases to luggage team in car park Shuttle bus took us to ship we where booked in within 10 mins and on board. Cabins where ready at 1pm. So we went and had a bit of lunch in the windjammer. we where in cabin 8508 which has a balcony nice size room with queen size bed. There was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2012

A jewel as a cruise vacation

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Dolhin
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our very first internet based holiday and we are all pleased to say that it has turned out to be a marvelous experience. The JoS is simply a magical ship and all the stories about the effects of having large glass planes all around turned out to be very true. They do have a magical effect. All staff compliment were really nice and welcoming especially the dining room staff and the room ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2012

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Traveled with children

Nice Vacation

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
irinav22
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Ship & Room Decor feels a bit dated, but overall is OK. I did not like the water on desks, seemed hazardous for jogging and even walking. The running track deck is not runner friendly. Our room attendant was extremely friendly and personable. The room was comfortable (deck 9 closer to the aft), but it could use a more thorough cleaning (I am a cleaning freak). I saw supervisor's checking room ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2012

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Jewel of the Seas Baltic States & Russia

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
catloverinhightown
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We travelled with our adult children and their partners, all in their twenties an all of whom have cruised at least once. We had sailed on the larger RCI ships previously and had also done this cruise with NCL 3 years ago. We arrived at Harwich at 10.30 just as the car park opened. We had pre-booked our parking but many people had not and this slowed the process down. As Platinum members we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2012

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Jewel still stands out from the crowd...

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
P.O.S.H
10+ Cruises

This was our second time on the Jewel, and once again left the ship concluding that the Radiance class of ship, is by far the best class available on RCCL, and the Jewel's collection of staff, cast & crew are among it's finest. Harwich works brilliantly as a Cruise Terminal, it's not an all-singing, all-dancing airport style facility, but it is staffed by friendly, well trained efficient ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2012

Cabin Type: Large Ocean View Stateroom

Back for more

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Two 2 Tango
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Sailed from Harwick on 2/7/12, the embarkation could not have gone smoother. We arrived at 11am and were had unloaded our luggage, parked the car, registered and boarded the ship all within 45 minutes. The ship looks very clean and welcoming; we were greeted on board and shown to the windjammer dining room. We were so pleased with the ship having recently returned from P&O Ventura which was in ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2012

Jewel of a Holiday

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Porky55
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband had wanted to do this cruise for some time - with particular emphasis on the port of St Petersburg. What a joy it turned out to be. Copenhagen and it's canals and old buildings, Stockholm and the wonderful "Old Town", Tallinn - still retaining its history everywhere you look - quite a surprise and a most enjoyable day. Must say St Petersburg was not what we imagined, but perhaps we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2012

Cabin Type: Large Ocean View Stateroom

