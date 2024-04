Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

We have cruised many times and have cruised with Thompson/Tui/ Marella many time and most of their ships since the Dream. We have always enjoyed them - until now. This was a 17 night transatlantic crossing from Jamaica, Turks and caicos, Bermuda, Azure, Cadiz etc. the weather wasn’t good, we had to divert, 5 metre high waves in the Atlantic for over 2 days and very little sun - it no fault is ...