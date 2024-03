Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Chose this cruise for my husbands 50th Birthday specifically for Port Royal and Panama. This was to be our last family holiday (teenage boys also on holiday) and we wanted this to be special. First issue was encountered on embarkation to ship in Montego bay. Queues over an hour long to get on the ship, very poorly organised and no information given by TUI for any delay reason. Port Royal - ...