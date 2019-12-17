Montego Bay to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Never again

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

Liz liz
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We have cruised many times and have cruised with Thompson/Tui/ Marella many time and most of their ships since the Dream. We have always enjoyed them - until now. This was a 17 night transatlantic crossing from Jamaica, Turks and caicos, Bermuda, Azure, Cadiz etc. the weather wasn’t good, we had to divert, 5 metre high waves in the Atlantic for over 2 days and very little sun - it no fault is ...
Sail Date: March 2024

Wonderful cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Dischultz
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We cruised 4 years ago and wanted to do a different itinerary . The newer upgraded ship was fabulous . Love the size of the ship .The food was great ( don’t miss the fish &chips and the chicken wings at the snack shak ) , the buffet was average but always lots of choices . The 47* restaurant ( a waitered a la carte) was excellent. There were many options that we didn’t even have the chance to ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Good Value

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

QBDAVE1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

First our Profile Canadian...57 and 67 years old/regular cruisers (15 cruises between Carnival, RC, NCL and Celebrity in the last 10 years)…. first time Marella Room - Excellent well serviced/clean 7th floor balcony cabin Ship - Been on sister ship with RC...nice small ship...well re-appointed effort Overall Service - As good as any cruise line we've experienced Shows - very ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Discovery 2 Panama Canal January 2020

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Bill and Brenda
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Discovery 2 Panama Canal Experience Jan 2020 First the Bad. We booked early through Sunwing (Toronto), paid full price. When we boarded the ship, our assigned cabin was quite small. We are pensioners, Sunwing requested our age. There was a queen bed in the corner, 1 night table sideways at head (drawer could not be opened), access to the bed was only from foot or on right side. Access at ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Worst holiday ever

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Taylor Hanley
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Choose a cruise. To relax and for a luxury couple vacation. I couldn’t have chosen a worse trip with TUI. As for food! Dreadful. A massive punch up on board passengers. Staff that didn’t have a clue. Not all inclusive. Entertainment was like a bad red coat holiday. Like a booze cruise Absolutely disgusting. And I complained straight away on board and on returning. Just received an email ...
Sail Date: December 2019

New Year Cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Georgieboy65
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Opted for this cruise because it sounded such good value and we were not disappointed! Whole trip was a total success! Plenty to do, eat visit. Very relaxed atmosphere throughout the ship. Entertainment was very good too. Staff always there to help you. Got to know acouple of the staff quite well. Emilliaj, Daryna and Kerry, were just brilliant with our group. Always smiling and always had time to ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Tui needs to sort some things out

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

daicruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I would like to have given this cruise a higher rating but there are some matters that need to be addressed mainly which occurred before and after the cruise. When you book this cruise TUI advise that you download their TUI app but when you do so you soon realise that the TUI app is not applicable to Morella cruises. You will also receive a lot of paperwork re TUI but not necessarily about ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Back to Back Christmas cruises

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Hogiabach
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a Christmas present to us both, with the interesting places being visited. We'd never been away for Christmas before. Tui Dreamliner flights are excellent and we treated ourselves to Premier class - very good. For us embarkation was smooth, but Montego Bay airport was disorganised (not in Tui's control). Also embarkation/disembarkation at the Port was disorganised - again poor ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Disappointing

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Zara14
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Cruise staff onboard did all they could to please customers. Ship and cabin in need of updating, but fine. Landed in Montego Bay and eventually arrived with luggage in cabin 4 hours later! We were kept standing in a queue at the airport for an hour waiting for buses to take us to the port. Then another queue at the port terminal for a further 2 hours. Babies were having their nappies changed ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Half Bothered and Thefts

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

mitchellmm01
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

The first and foremost part is what let’s the whole thing down. We were forced to leave our baggage outside the rooms at 2am the night before leaving . I complained and said I wasn’t comfortable and I was told their was no option. My case and my wife’s case turned up in the U.K. missing a £3.5k work MacBook Pro , 400 cigarettes and several items of designer clothes. The security seals were ...
Sail Date: December 2019

