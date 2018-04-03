We have cruised many times and have cruised with Thompson/Tui/ Marella many time and most of their ships since the Dream. We have always enjoyed them - until now.
This was a 17 night transatlantic crossing from Jamaica, Turks and caicos, Bermuda, Azure, Cadiz etc. the weather wasn’t good, we had to divert, 5 metre high waves in the Atlantic for over 2 days and very little sun - it no fault is ...
Poor food. Poor service. Poor entertainment . Ship not as good as others in Marella Fleet.
Not enough staff on bars. Waiters stood around chatting. Waiters telling me it isn't my job to serve on this area. It's not my job to do something about empty water machine. Lack of hygiene. Snack Shack . One member of staff putting fruit juice on back of his hand to taste if it was strong enough. In ...
1st time with tui excellent service from start to finish
The flight from Gatwick was ok the food onboard was nice and we were constantly offered drinks
Ship was clean In all areas
Cabins were spacious and kept well by the stewards tea and coffee making in room
No iron so pack your travel iron as they don’t lend you one they do have a laundry service I didn’t use it
Shows were ...
Went on the Cuban Fusions followed by Pride of Panama cruises on the 29th January.
After a rather farsical check in at Birmingham, with 12 available check in desks and only 3 people working it resulted in a rather long wait. Flight out again wasn't great as one of the toilets was broken which seemed to cause chaos! We were very lucky with ur landing as the weather was awful when we arrived in ...
My sister from Canada invited me to go on this Cruise with her friends. The ship was extremely clean. The Shows were awesome. There were many other activities including golf and rock climbing. Every night we enjoyed the entertainment. The stage performances were great. The actors did a wonderful job. I felt as if I was in New York without paying the price for the Broadway show tickets. The crews ...
Initially we chose this because it seemed like a good deal being a first cruise for thee both of us. We were very pleasantly surprised. The ship is not the newest, best, or the largest and quite frankly I’m glad.
Our room was a balcony suite, good size and clean. Our room crew were so nice and helpful and that goes for every one of the crew we came across.
The bartenders at the Atrium ...
This was over Christmas 2018 & New Year, from Jamaica with stops to Belize, Guatemala, Roatan and Mexico. Upon arrival at the cruise ship terminal in Jamaica, we found out there was a mix up with a lot of the Sunwing bookings. There was no room reservation for us, there must have been over 50 of us who had to wait to get rooms. We waited over 4 hours, and some waited much longer. At least they let ...
We chose this cruise for two things , first that it covered Christmas and New year, secondly it was going to Cuba.
Flight from Gatwick to Montego Bay was good no problems , arrival was chaotic , wrong forms for immigration given out so had to fill new ones while standing in a long line. Embarkation at port no problem.
Cabin allocated was on deck 2 with a large window. Good size with a sofa ...
My cruise was a 70th birthday gift, the most disappointing aspect was the change in the itinerary. they took out three of the ports we really wanted to see. The ship is okay, showing it's age a little, but the cruise was 18 nights all inclusive and I didn't consider the price to be expensive. The staff were very good overall, some still in training in the 47 dining room I think, but the food ...
Chose this cruise as it aligned with our holidays.
Loved the atrium in the ship. This was a great focal point, especially to enjoy a few drinks. Deck 9 was always a hive of entertainment, which was great but meant it wasn’t always easy to get a seat in the sun and not ideal for a quiet read. It is a shame the lower decks did not get the sun.
All the staff with the exception of those at ...