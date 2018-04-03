Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

This was over Christmas 2018 & New Year, from Jamaica with stops to Belize, Guatemala, Roatan and Mexico. Upon arrival at the cruise ship terminal in Jamaica, we found out there was a mix up with a lot of the Sunwing bookings. There was no room reservation for us, there must have been over 50 of us who had to wait to get rooms. We waited over 4 hours, and some waited much longer. At least they let ...