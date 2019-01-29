  • Newsletter
Montego Bay to Cuba Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
62 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 62 Montego Bay to Cuba Cruise Reviews

Standard has plummeted

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
Mel Hodson
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have previously sailed on Discovery 2 and had a great time so we were really shocked to see how much the standards had dropped. During our week onboard we never had a hot meal served to us in the 47 restaurant and the only really hot food was at the Snack Shack however when sitting on deck 9 at night there were cockroaches running around most nights There is no policing of the pools, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Very friendly ship

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
Quintiles
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Flew Glasgow to Montego Bay. Arrived on the ship with no problems. Booked a balcony cabin allocated 6154, sorry to say there was an electricity substation behind a door adjacent to our cabin. The noise was 24/7 so we complained next morning to reception. The lady came upstairs and agreed said she would see if anything could be done. To cut a long story short after 5 days they offered us an inside ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

A ship that suits us

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
Stockport cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been regular cruisers for a few years now, and have sailed with most of the big operators. We are recent converts to Marella and have just enjoyed a two week trip on the Caribbean on the Discovery 2. We particularly like the Discovery 2 (as well as Discovery 1). Here’s why. 1. Design of the ship. The D2 is a mid-size ship and is easy to get around. We never had to wait long for lifts ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Fantastic!

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
yorkshirerose1947
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Originally wanted to see the Panama canal. We couldn't find a cruise there from Toronto, we did find this one online and booked through our travel agency in town. Once on board we found out this ship had been in the canal the previous week! Oh well . Will have to go back. We did not take any excursions just did our own thing mainly walking around our stops. We were overall extremely happy for ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Friendly, professional crew!

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
S Symes
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Very pleased with the services and crew members. Thank you Sarah in Registration for your empathy and professionalism! The crew were very happy and friendly. Shout out to Eury in the bar services! The spa was I delightful experience! I learned how to care for my face and enjoyed a fabulous massage. Thank you Nancy and Alex! We were disappointed to only be able to make reservations at ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Drinking contest at sea

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
Brian72813
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are very experienced cruisers aged 67 and 68, this being our 31st cruise, however it was our first with Marella.We picked this cruise for the itinerary and strangely enough the extended port times. We came aboard with limited expectations re food , entertainment, service etc, First of all the stateroom— we had a balcony on deck 7, it was clean,and kept so by the steward. The bed was the most ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Great itinerary, average ship

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
Mary Kathryn
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise last minute via Sunwing Vacations in Canada, primarily for the itinerary - especially the 2 day stop in Havana Cuba. As well, the very good price for the cruise included flight, taxes, transfers, drinks and tips - costs that are optional on most other cruise lines. The flight was fine and our experience with the customs people in Montego Bay, the bus ride over to the port and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Good cruise - incompetent operator

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
cara1981
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

As first time cruisers we were apprehensive at the point of booking as this cruise (Cuban Fusion and Pride of Panama) was costing much more than we would usually pay on a holiday but as we were travelling for a 65th birthday, we decided to stretch the budget for a holiday of a lifetime. Before we even travelled we had countless issues that UK based staff failed to deal with. Firstly, out ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

The best staff ever!!

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
milreed21
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first cruise, we were never interested in cruising. Our reason for choosing this cruise was we were able to fly out of Toronto, Ontario (1.5hrs from home) and everything was included for a reasonable price. So we thought let’s give it a try. Positives were........The staff made this cruise one of the best experiences we’ve had. All of the staff were amazing, eager to help, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cuban fusion

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
Coljo
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Boarded ship effortlessly in Montego Bay certainly the quickest we have gone from airport to being onboard Ship staff were brilliant very friendly Disappointed with Havana stop as we arrived around 2pm and then it was a free for all to get off 4.5hrs to finally get through customs We were told you could only use Cuban money and to exchange Stirling but this was untrue as Dollars and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

