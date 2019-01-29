We have previously sailed on Discovery 2 and had a great time so we were really shocked to see how much the standards had dropped.
During our week onboard we never had a hot meal served to us in the 47 restaurant and the only really hot food was at the Snack Shack however when sitting on deck 9 at night there were cockroaches running around most nights
There is no policing of the pools, ...
Flew Glasgow to Montego Bay. Arrived on the ship with no problems. Booked a balcony cabin allocated 6154, sorry to say there was an electricity substation behind a door adjacent to our cabin. The noise was 24/7 so we complained next morning to reception. The lady came upstairs and agreed said she would see if anything could be done. To cut a long story short after 5 days they offered us an inside ...
We have been regular cruisers for a few years now, and have sailed with most of the big operators. We are recent converts to Marella and have just enjoyed a two week trip on the Caribbean on the Discovery 2. We particularly like the Discovery 2 (as well as Discovery 1). Here’s why.
1. Design of the ship. The D2 is a mid-size ship and is easy to get around. We never had to wait long for lifts ...
Originally wanted to see the Panama canal. We couldn't find a cruise there from Toronto, we did find this one online and booked through our travel agency in town.
Once on board we found out this ship had been in the canal the previous week! Oh well . Will have to go back. We did not take any excursions just did our own thing mainly walking around our stops. We were overall extremely happy for ...
Very pleased with the services and crew members. Thank you Sarah in Registration for your empathy and professionalism!
The crew were very happy and friendly. Shout out to Eury in the bar services!
The spa was I delightful experience! I learned how to care for my face and enjoyed a fabulous massage. Thank you Nancy and Alex!
We were disappointed to only be able to make reservations at ...
We are very experienced cruisers aged 67 and 68, this being our 31st cruise, however it was our first with Marella.We picked this cruise for the itinerary and strangely enough the extended port times. We came aboard with limited expectations re food , entertainment, service etc, First of all the stateroom— we had a balcony on deck 7, it was clean,and kept so by the steward. The bed was the most ...
We booked this cruise last minute via Sunwing Vacations in Canada, primarily for the itinerary - especially the 2 day stop in Havana Cuba. As well, the very good price for the cruise included flight, taxes, transfers, drinks and tips - costs that are optional on most other cruise lines. The flight was fine and our experience with the customs people in Montego Bay, the bus ride over to the port and ...
As first time cruisers we were apprehensive at the point of booking as this cruise (Cuban Fusion and Pride of Panama) was costing much more than we would usually pay on a holiday but as we were travelling for a 65th birthday, we decided to stretch the budget for a holiday of a lifetime. Before we even travelled we had countless issues that UK based staff failed to deal with. Firstly, out ...
This was our first cruise, we were never interested in cruising. Our reason for choosing this cruise was we were able to fly out of Toronto, Ontario (1.5hrs from home) and everything was included for a reasonable price. So we thought let’s give it a try.
Positives were........The staff made this cruise one of the best experiences we’ve had. All of the staff were amazing, eager to help, ...
Boarded ship effortlessly in Montego Bay certainly the quickest we have gone from airport to being onboard
Ship staff were brilliant very friendly
Disappointed with Havana stop as we arrived around 2pm and then it was a free for all to get off
4.5hrs to finally get through customs
We were told you could only use Cuban money and to exchange Stirling but this was untrue as Dollars and ...