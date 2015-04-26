  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Jacksonville to the USA Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
17 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 17 Jacksonville to the USA Cruise Reviews

our Florida Great Rivers experience

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
cedars3131
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We selected to cruise the Great Rivers of Florida for several reasons. We liked the time of year, the ports we were visiting, the size of the ship and our expectations with American Cruise Lines as we have sailed with them before. The embarkation process was simple. The ship was docked directly across the street from a parking garage, making it simple to get from the car to the ship. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Our 10th Cruise - The Great Rivers of Florida

Review for American Star to U.S.A.

User Avatar
ACL_cruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We also took the Great Rivers of Florida cruise in 2019 as our 9th cruise. We had to take this cruise again because we had vouchers from a cruise that was canceled because of COVID. The vouchers expired by the end of 2021, so our options were limited. On both of these cruises, Lake George was included as one of our destinations. I would very much have enjoyed cruising Lake George and observing the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Cabin AAL

Better Than Expected

Review for American Star to U.S.A.

User Avatar
FoxKin
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We were looking for a trip in the US and this one on the Intracoastal Waterway was a good deal compared to the same trip on the same boat with Road Scholar. Based on reviews on this site we weren't sure what condition the boat would be in. The boat had new carpeting and paint and was in good shape. The stateroom was good sized and comfortable. Our only issue was that the shower wasn't ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Up to expectations

Review for American Star to U.S.A.

User Avatar
tnaylor12
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

This was our 9th cruise with American Cruise Lines so we are obviously satisfied with their overall performance. There have been some cruises where they failed to live up to their motto: "Small ship cruising done perfectly". That is a very high standard that they have set for themselves and they have, on occasion, failed to meet it. Their Customer Service team has been slow to address our comments ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Cabin AAC

Think twice before booking with American Cruise Lines!

Review for American Star to U.S.A.

User Avatar
avidcruiser1953
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

For an entire day about half the passengers were expected to sit on the boat in the middle of the inner waterway outside of Fernandina Beach, FL. We were told that we will not be taken ashore due to the outboard motor on the launch boat being unreliable to keep running. Half the passengers were taken ashore earlier today so they could go on their shore excursion tour. After they were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Cabin A

Lived Up to Their Slogan - Perfect

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Cowgirl10
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

American Cruise Lines has a slogan, "Small Ship Cruising Done Perfectly." Yep, they certainly did it. Everything was perfect. The food was scrumptious. I liked that they offered half portions, so I was less tempted to overeat. There were only 60 on the Cruise, although the ship will carry 98. With open seating at meals, we got to meet so many interesting people. The Line caters to older ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2016

Traveled with disabled person

Expected mediocre, got worse

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
darwinfair
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for a smaller ship, on board lecturer, fewer passengers. We had to miss our first port due to hurricane damage and that was understandable. We missed another port due to engine problems but nothing was said until we had sat unmoving for several hours and then had to turn back to the previous port. No compensation provided. Embarkation/debarkation went smoothly. The ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2016

Mattews took us to Key West

Review for Carnival Elation to U.S.A.

User Avatar
nobuns9
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were suppose to go to the Bahamas but because of Mattews we had to go to Key West which was great. The Captain keep us away from the storm .I don't think we even had rain . This ship is old but still looks good.The staff was great.The food was okay.The shows are not very good. The Jacksonvlle port was great. I have been cruising since 1989 on all size ships and I have found out you are the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with disabled person

Looking for an A+ experience, scored well below average.

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
otterbabi1962
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose American Cruise Lines because we wanted to be on a small ship, we loved the itinerary, our friends who'd been on before said everyone seems like family, and the reviews were great. We were looking for a great experience – what we got wasn't quite enough to be even good. I was surprised that this was a fairly new ship, when we got to the dock it looked like some old ship. The dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Very Pleasant with Food a Plenty on the Independence

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Bob-n-Chris
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

All in all the cruise was a total delight and we were treated very well. Not only did the waitresses and crew make the trip pleasurable, we fit in well with the age group of the passengers. We were celebrating an early 36th wedding anniversary. The ports were close together - every day we were at a different destination so the trip was very enjoyable and educational. Southern US up the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2015

