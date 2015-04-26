Review for Carnival Elation to U.S.A.

We were suppose to go to the Bahamas but because of Mattews we had to go to Key West which was great. The Captain keep us away from the storm .I don't think we even had rain . This ship is old but still looks good.The staff was great.The food was okay.The shows are not very good. The Jacksonvlle port was great. I have been cruising since 1989 on all size ships and I have found out you are the ...