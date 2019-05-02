We cruised on the Elation 4/23-4/28/2022. We had read so much on social media and Cruise Critic, the positive and the negatives and I was a bit concerned. So you will see here that we enjoyed our experience very much.
PRIOR to CRUISE: We stayed the night before at the Crowne Plaza Airport, which provided parking for 7 days within the total cost. $5.00 for each day thereafter. They do NOT ...
The port in Jacksonville was very easy to find and to get a park. So much better than New Orleans. No homeless people hanging out like New Orleans. The Embarking and Disembarking the ship was total chaos! We had verifly app and had a passport. We didn't get out of there until 11:30 a.m.! Having a passport did help some, but not much. Embarking and Disembarking was so much better on Carnival ...
My daughter loves Dr. Seuss, and they have cancelled it due to Covid, but they don't tell you that on the website.
Get ready to COVID test your child every port and they charged $150.00. Plus the internet service I paid for didn't work. They told me because I paid in advance they couldn't refund my money $80.00 down the drain. Oh and if you have concerns don't bother talking to Guest ...
We wanted a cruise close to our home in North Carolina and the Great Rivers of Florida on American Cruise Line fit the bill. We cruised the St Johns, ICW and went to Amelia Island and down to St Augustine. While the American Star is one of ACL older ships it was in grand condition. The crew was one of the best we have encountered. Dining was a great experience, Happy Hour was special and gave us ...
Please don't hate on me but our cruise was sad. Not sure if it was due to new port, Post-Covid, or what. I am not a complainer and usually just go with the flow, but this was pitiful. Just got off of Spirit this week. Took 3 hours to board. We actually were about 25th in a line of about 500 when a Carnival worker ( very nice older gentleman) told us to get in another line since we had all of our ...
We selected to cruise the Great Rivers of Florida for several reasons.
We liked the time of year, the ports we were visiting, the size of the ship and our expectations with American Cruise Lines as we have sailed with them before.
The embarkation process was simple. The ship was docked directly across the street from a parking garage, making it simple to get from the car to the ship.
Our ...
We also took the Great Rivers of Florida cruise in 2019 as our 9th cruise. We had to take this cruise again because we had vouchers from a cruise that was canceled because of COVID. The vouchers expired by the end of 2021, so our options were limited. On both of these cruises, Lake George was included as one of our destinations. I would very much have enjoyed cruising Lake George and observing the ...
We were looking for a trip in the US and this one on the Intracoastal Waterway was a good deal compared to the same trip on the same boat with Road Scholar. Based on reviews on this site we weren't sure what condition the boat would be in.
The boat had new carpeting and paint and was in good shape. The stateroom was good sized and comfortable. Our only issue was that the shower wasn't ...
This was our 9th cruise with American Cruise Lines so we are obviously satisfied with their overall performance. There have been some cruises where they failed to live up to their motto: "Small ship cruising done perfectly". That is a very high standard that they have set for themselves and they have, on occasion, failed to meet it. Their Customer Service team has been slow to address our comments ...
I sailed with a group of ladies. The dining seated was constantly messed up to keep us together. I realize we had a large group, but what happened to assigned seating. Breakfast in the Imagination Room, we were always told that we had to wait for the rest of the group to show up. We would then look around and find other members of our group already seated. When we asked to be seated close to them, ...