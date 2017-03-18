We wanted a cruise close to our home in North Carolina and the Great Rivers of Florida on American Cruise Line fit the bill. We cruised the St Johns, ICW and went to Amelia Island and down to St Augustine. While the American Star is one of ACL older ships it was in grand condition. The crew was one of the best we have encountered. Dining was a great experience, Happy Hour was special and gave us ...
We selected to cruise the Great Rivers of Florida for several reasons.
We liked the time of year, the ports we were visiting, the size of the ship and our expectations with American Cruise Lines as we have sailed with them before.
The embarkation process was simple. The ship was docked directly across the street from a parking garage, making it simple to get from the car to the ship.
Our ...
We also took the Great Rivers of Florida cruise in 2019 as our 9th cruise. We had to take this cruise again because we had vouchers from a cruise that was canceled because of COVID. The vouchers expired by the end of 2021, so our options were limited. On both of these cruises, Lake George was included as one of our destinations. I would very much have enjoyed cruising Lake George and observing the ...
We were looking for a trip in the US and this one on the Intracoastal Waterway was a good deal compared to the same trip on the same boat with Road Scholar. Based on reviews on this site we weren't sure what condition the boat would be in.
The boat had new carpeting and paint and was in good shape. The stateroom was good sized and comfortable. Our only issue was that the shower wasn't ...
This was our 9th cruise with American Cruise Lines so we are obviously satisfied with their overall performance. There have been some cruises where they failed to live up to their motto: "Small ship cruising done perfectly". That is a very high standard that they have set for themselves and they have, on occasion, failed to meet it. Their Customer Service team has been slow to address our comments ...
For an entire day about half the passengers were expected to sit on the boat in the middle of the inner waterway outside of Fernandina Beach, FL. We were told that we will not be taken ashore due to the outboard motor on the launch boat being unreliable to keep running.
Half the passengers were taken ashore earlier today so they could go on their shore excursion tour. After they were ...
We chose this cruise , because we have been on American Cruise Lines before and enjoy the quiet , laid back atmosphere. We also enjoy seeing beautiful, scenic areas of our own country, without the hassle of international travel . The food was excellent on this particular cruise. With American Cruise Lines you have complimentary cocktail hour at 5:30 each day followed by dinner at 6:30. ...
I chose this cruise because I was impressed with my previous cruise with American Cruise Lines from New Orleans to Memphis on the Mississippi in June 2016, and I wanted to travel in this part of Florida. Most of the good things from the previous cruise carried over to this one. The crew and housekeeping staff were top-notch, offering efficient, attentive, and friendly service. The food, both in ...
My wife and I selected this cruise simply to relax in pleasant weather exploring a new part of Florida for us. We arrived the day before the start of our cruise with an overnight stay at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront allowing us to enjoy the pleasant weather and St. Patrick Day activities at Jacksonville landing and good seafood at Benny’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant on the St Johns ...
A close friend and I wanted to enjoy a relaxing week together, and this cruise turned out to be the perfect choice. From the moment we stepped aboard we were greeted by a sea of smiling faces. We followed the luggage to our cabin and were delighted with the space, the balcony with sliding doors providing fabulous views at all times, especially on waking, and the larger than usual bathroom on a ...