We cruised on the Elation 4/23-4/28/2022. We had read so much on social media and Cruise Critic, the positive and the negatives and I was a bit concerned. So you will see here that we enjoyed our experience very much.
PRIOR to CRUISE: We stayed the night before at the Crowne Plaza Airport, which provided parking for 7 days within the total cost. $5.00 for each day thereafter. They do NOT ...
The port in Jacksonville was very easy to find and to get a park. So much better than New Orleans. No homeless people hanging out like New Orleans. The Embarking and Disembarking the ship was total chaos! We had verifly app and had a passport. We didn't get out of there until 11:30 a.m.! Having a passport did help some, but not much. Embarking and Disembarking was so much better on Carnival ...
My daughter loves Dr. Seuss, and they have cancelled it due to Covid, but they don't tell you that on the website.
Get ready to COVID test your child every port and they charged $150.00. Plus the internet service I paid for didn't work. They told me because I paid in advance they couldn't refund my money $80.00 down the drain. Oh and if you have concerns don't bother talking to Guest ...
Please don't hate on me but our cruise was sad. Not sure if it was due to new port, Post-Covid, or what. I am not a complainer and usually just go with the flow, but this was pitiful. Just got off of Spirit this week. Took 3 hours to board. We actually were about 25th in a line of about 500 when a Carnival worker ( very nice older gentleman) told us to get in another line since we had all of our ...
I sailed with a group of ladies. The dining seated was constantly messed up to keep us together. I realize we had a large group, but what happened to assigned seating. Breakfast in the Imagination Room, we were always told that we had to wait for the rest of the group to show up. We would then look around and find other members of our group already seated. When we asked to be seated close to them, ...
Port close to home with easy access. Girls trip to celebrate our birthdays. Wanted to see the Bahamas as we both have seen Mexico. Price was great and reasonable. 2nd time cruising on this same ship. I love Carnival as I have sailed 4 times since 2016. There is lots of live entertainment and I love the way they donate to ST. Jude as I am a cancer survivor. They make it easy for the disabled to ...
Cheers package- we had this and it cost us about $617+ for my husband and I. Drinks range from $6.85-$15.00 each. So I’m thinking it’s been worth is as you can purchase water bottles through this as well as coffee (that’s not in main dining and other drinks alcoholic or non) for whatever the reason- drinking water seems really far away the entire time lol. They only have water spouts in the main ...
First time Carnival cruiser. Cruised on holland America multiple times. Inside cabin - roomy and staff was super. Always spotless!!
Shows were good though somewhat similar. Comedy was good. . Cruise director was very good. Food on lido was great. Guys burgers were really, really great! Dining room food was good but never hot. After asking to make hotter, they handled it. Panda, our server ...
Great to be with an older girls cruise for the long weekend.
Friendly service. Food so-so and always only mildly warmed in dining room. Bread very hard.
As for entertainment, the dance shows were LOUD electric music with flashing lights. Singers going to the top of voice range which means I had to put hands over ears. Nice costumes and movement around stage.
Avoid Kirk as a ...
We chose this cruise because the port was close to home and we wanted just a short little long weekend trip.
We have cruised before with Carnival, but first time on this ship. We had all levels of cruisers from first timers to platinum cruisers.
Getting on the ship was excellent. No complaints, but that's the only positive!
Could not get drinks at the bar, completely overlooked several ...