First of all this is an OLD boat that sounded like it was losing parts along the way. We paid for a window room. The window had barnacles, paint spots and dirt, therefore we could hardly see thru it. The food was disgusting and tasted old. With the coronavirus going around they did take precautions by not allowing anyone to serve themself at the buffet which was a good thing. The ...
We chose this cruise because it was cheap and were not expecting much, but we were blown away. The ship was so clean, the employees were the kindest people I have ever been helped by. Our three dinner servers were amazing people that made each night so special for my family and me. The food was delicious, we always found something yummy. Too many yummy things actually. :) The activities on board ...
Firstly it reeked. It smells of sewage. The water they serve smells like sewage. Out of the 5 days we were cruising I can tell you I only had 1-2 decent meals. Bread served at every meal was hard and old. Food was always served cold. The buffet and dinning were the worst and least edible. We literally ate out of necessity. I can't even recommend food. Bring your own snacks and mostly survive on ...
leading up to embarkation we did hear about the infamous smell. Right off the bat stepping onto the ship it was there to greet us. While not throughout the whole ship, I feel like it’s prevalent in some pretty important areas.. near one of the main dining rooms and the atrium. Hard to sit and eat with that horrid smell lingering. When asked what has been done to correct the smell we were told by ...
Friends booked this cruise and we decided to join also. Have been on this ship a few years ago and decor is nice except for sewage small emanating from around Atrium at all levels. We were informed that they 'were working on i'. After 10 days it was still putrid smelling.
Entertainment in showroom was OK, nothing special. Comedians - all 4- since we did a 5 day back to back were the worst ...
Good afternoon. We just returned from this Cruise. It was very nice overall and a very nice family getaway. Our oldest son achieved his Platinum status on this cruise so he was elated.
We are a family of four. The Jacksonville Cruise port experience was very nice. We arrived a bit earlier than our scheduled time but had no problem boarding.
The first and second days at Sea were very ...
Embarking was amazing. Walked right on the ship and was handed a drink within five minutes. The energy was fun and active. It was a great way to start a kid free vacation. Disembarking was a piece of cake too.
The overall cleanliness of the ship met my standards. Didn’t notice any smells. Our room was cleaned daily and the staff left the cutest towel animals.
Cam, the entertainment ...
After reading the reviews about this ship I was extremely nervous about this cruise; however, I didn’t experience any of the major negatives in past reviews. Listed below are my pros and cons.
Pros:
The cruise director Cam was amazing. He was really high energy and was able to included everyone in most of the onboard games and shows.
The embarkment process was painless from the moment ...
It truly was like staying in a shady motel in Myrtle beach for spring break. The decor was 70’s pornish. The ship stank worse everyday of sewage. It was definitely not worth the cost. The food was horrible! The only thing eatable on the ship was the pizza and a few items on the room service menu. The drinks were weak and expensive. If you plan on having more than 3 a day including water and soda ...
I sailed the Ecstasy on January 13, 2020 out of Jacksonville. I chose this cruise as it is one of their smaller ships, easy drive from Tennessee, and I had never been to Princess Cay. I take a Carnival cruise each January from either Jacksonville or Mobile both easy drive. Early January breaks the Christmas New Year hassles, gets me to warmer weather, and kids are back in school. I stayed at ...