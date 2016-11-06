The ship was fine and to Vikings usual standards.
If I thought embarkation at Istanbul was bad it was nothing compared to Athens.
DON'T bother with the overpriced Athens extension. We had to leave our stateroom by 8am , ( no hot water in the room that day)sat on the ship for over an hour, in fact it felt as if we were just dumped off the ship before the most disorganised, chaotic ...
It is the little things That set voyages and companies apart. Viking is good at many, but not all. On the plus side are things like the heated bathroom floor ( but ours was cold for 3 days before they could fix it). The free spa area is terrific, but the men's sauna was down the entire trip. We made an error and charged an item to the wrong credit card on board. When we asked them to transfer the ...
This cruise really spoiled us! Other cruise lines just don't measure up. We especially enjoyed the all-inclusiveness: a high quality free excursion at each port, complimentary wine and beer during meal times, no cost speciality restaurants, free internet - even free self-service laundry, complete with detergent. If you're willing to go off-season as we did, you can also get free airfare. ...
Size and best price for a luxury cruise. The staff went above and beyond to make sure we were having a great time. Although we have done several cruises in the past, including a transatlantic cruise, this was our first cruise on a small luxury class ship. We could not have been more pleased. We were not surprised to learn that Viking has received the best in class rating for 2016. They have done ...
This is our second Viking cruise. My wife and I had suite 7000 (Penhouse junior) about 400 square feet of space. Our first Viking cruise was China (16 days or so). The ambience throughout Viking Sea our ship provided joy, peace and tranquility. Nighttime entertainment was very enjoyable. Lectures by experts provided good insights and new knowledge. Fellow passengers were kind and easy to get ...
traveled as a single with another couple. The food was great, the tours were great, the size of the ship was great. The crew was friendly and efficient, My only issue was that as a single person who had paid double I had hoped to find other single on the cruise but did not,as a result iI did feel awkward and I am sure that it did flavour my enjoyment of the trip.
The included airfare was very ...
We chose this cruise because we would see many different countries, including Israel and Italy. We began in Athens, Greece and did our own little tour in the afternoon the first day because we overslept in the morning and missed the morning tour. We were not all that impressed with what we saw of Athens, so that was OK that we just had an afternoon to view the Acropolis. Embarkation was easy ...
My husband loves cruises, but it has never been my favorite form of travel. Viking ocean cruises have changed my opinion and I am looking forward to another Viking Ocean cruise. He, too, found this to be an excellent form of cruising so we are now happily in agreement for future travel.
The ship is brand new and designed beautifully for those who want nooks and crannies to quietly enjoy ...
All cabins have balconies and the shower was one of the biggest we have seen on a ship. Main reason we took this cruise was for the 3 days in Israel. Stayed longer in most ports than other ships do - gave us time to explore on our own after going on ship excursion. Many of the free excursions are just overview of the location. Chef's Table specialty restaurant rotates the menu every three days ...
I have been on dozens of cruises and this was the most beautiful ship that I've been on. The food was very good and the service was too. Embarkation and debarkation are run very smoothly. The ship's common areas are so classy. The pools and spa were very nice. Our room was decorated very tastefully. Our bathroom was beyond expectations. It was huge. I enjoyed the tub with the tv in it. We were on ...