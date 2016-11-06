  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Istanbul to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

4.2
397 reviews

1-10 of 397 Istanbul to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Terrible disembarkation and Athens extension

Review for Viking Sky to Mediterranean

User Avatar
UK user
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship was fine and to Vikings usual standards. If I thought embarkation at Istanbul was bad it was nothing compared to Athens. DON'T bother with the overpriced Athens extension. We had to leave our stateroom by 8am , ( no hot water in the room that day)sat on the ship for over an hour, in fact it felt as if we were just dumped off the ship before the most disorganised, chaotic ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

We're sorry to hear aspects of your hotel extension did not meet expectation, UK user, and hope your voyage preceding your arrival to Athens was an enjoyable one. Your detailed feedback is...

Sail Date: May 2022

Waiting and waiting… organisation big 0

Review for Costa Venezia to Mediterranean

User Avatar
AF1997
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

If you ever come to this cruise, only what you will do you will be nervous because of waiting and looking at the crew how they are not organized. Breakfast - waiting 40 min for food . . . Launch - waiting 45 min for food . . . Crew trying to scan your cards 10 times without success. They don’t know what to do… . . . Casino is good. . . . Elevators good ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony

A beautiful new ship

Review for Le Bougainville to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Sealegs19
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our second cruise with Ponant, this time on their new ship, Le Bougainville. Our cabin on deck 5 was ready as we embarked early in Istanbul.. we found the cabin to be comfortable, enough space for 2, a comfy bed, lovely verandah. The linen was good quality. The bathroom was ideal, great Hermes products that were replenished daily. An excellent shower. The cabin was cleaned well each day. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

FOOD, FOOD, FOOD!

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
celine99
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was our experience on Celestyal Cruise Line, ship “Crystal”: Intro: Embarkation was an exercise in chaos, frustration and exhaustion. Long, long lines, very bureaucratic and much standing around waiting…and waiting…and etc... Not nearly enough cruise staff to take care of +1000 people Same for “life preserver safety class”. Standing and waiting, waiting, waiting, etc… We ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Service and Food

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
roecom
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Everything I read indicated this was the Best, for starters, the food was not as good as Carnival Cruise line, Expected much better quality for the cost of the Cruise. WIFI was free for only 1 hour total the entire cruise. Speciality Dinning was inpossible to get, even when the dinning rooms were half empty (we checked, looked in at all hours listed). Tried to book reservations on line months ...
Sail Date: July 2017

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Interesting Mediterranean Cruise, With Plenty To See and Do

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
SonjaWinson
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our third cruise in as many years on Silversea, and our first time on the Silver Spirit. Our two previous Silversea experiences were on smaller ships, where we were delighted by high level of service at every turn. On those two cruises, we felt like the staff read our minds, anticipating and meeting our needs before we asked. We couldn’t imagine a better experience on a cruise ...
Sail Date: July 2017

It's the little things.

Review for Viking Sea to Mediterranean

User Avatar
rcd2
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

It is the little things That set voyages and companies apart. Viking is good at many, but not all. On the plus side are things like the heated bathroom floor ( but ours was cold for 3 days before they could fix it). The free spa area is terrific, but the men's sauna was down the entire trip. We made an error and charged an item to the wrong credit card on board. When we asked them to transfer the ...
Sail Date: December 2016

In a class by Itself!

Review for Viking Sea to Mediterranean

User Avatar
rjukkola
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise really spoiled us! Other cruise lines just don't measure up. We especially enjoyed the all-inclusiveness: a high quality free excursion at each port, complimentary wine and beer during meal times, no cost speciality restaurants, free internet - even free self-service laundry, complete with detergent. If you're willing to go off-season as we did, you can also get free airfare. ...
Sail Date: December 2016

Overall it was great. Weather was good and was everything we expected and more.

Review for Viking Sea to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Satrimet
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Size and best price for a luxury cruise. The staff went above and beyond to make sure we were having a great time. Although we have done several cruises in the past, including a transatlantic cruise, this was our first cruise on a small luxury class ship. We could not have been more pleased. We were not surprised to learn that Viking has received the best in class rating for 2016. They have done ...
Sail Date: December 2016

Luxury and Value for your Money

Review for Viking Sea to Mediterranean

User Avatar
felixdlim
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This is our second Viking cruise. My wife and I had suite 7000 (Penhouse junior) about 400 square feet of space. Our first Viking cruise was China (16 days or so). The ambience throughout Viking Sea our ship provided joy, peace and tranquility. Nighttime entertainment was very enjoyable. Lectures by experts provided good insights and new knowledge. Fellow passengers were kind and easy to get ...
Sail Date: November 2016

