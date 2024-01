Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Gem

This was suppose to be a celebration trip for us but it was anything but that. After turkish air lost my wife luggage we boarded the ship without hers. Dealing with guest services to retrieve the bag after it showed up in instanbul was a joke to say the least. The airline shipped the bag to athens (4 days in), actually the day before we showed up, but sat at the airport as we sailed away. ncl ...