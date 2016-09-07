Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Equinox

I was very happy with the ship overall - its cleaniness and facilities were great, the syaff were happy and helpful but felt very let down by the quality, and choice of the food in the Oceanview Cafe (buffet).It was often cold and uninspiring and tasteless.and on a 13 day trip it got very boring. Food at the Silhouette Restaurant was also only OK and although the menu changed every day it was ...