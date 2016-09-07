First time Regent clients here and thoroughly disappointed. The Penthouse suite we stayed in was very nice, but also tired. The Butler service overhyped and unnecessary in our opinion - just canapés delivered daily and a mini bar also topped up daily - only it wasn’t and required reminders. The vast majority of their waiting staff and all of the housekeeping teams were fabulous. The reception ...
After having a wonderful cruise on the Mariner in June we decided we wanted to book Regent again and what a complete difference between the 2 cruises
Most of the staff was very miserable, hardly any staff ever smiled.
Shore excursion desk the staff looked like don’t bother me and go away
Wifi unacceptable
Food compared to Mariner was terrible, i think the chef and food director were ...
This back to back (12 + 7) days cruise was booked one year ago. Four weeks before departure we were informed by Oceania that our chosen stateroom 7004 was unavailable for "Maritime Technical" reasons. We chose this particular cabin because of the extended balcony. Phone call queries with both our Travel Agent and Oceania as to what this term meant proved fruitless. We eventually agreed with ...
Hello!
We chose this cruise because of the Itinerary, all across the Mediterranean, starting in Istanbul and finishing in Barcelona.
However, this changed before departure, given the events in Turkey, Celebrity decided to skip Istanbul and we shipped from Piraeus in Athens. The itinerary was still good enough and we kept the plans.
No regrets. The overall experience was ...
We thoroughly enjoyed our first cruise experience, overall being excellent and we had a fantastic 25th Wedding anniversary.
All the staff and crew were great and were always full of smiles and created a wonderful atmosphere and the ship was extremely well maintained and clean (even to my wife's ocd expectations on cleanliness and hygiene).
The staff in Blu were exceptional, in particular of ...
We chose this cruise because we had never been to Turkey and Greece, so losing Istanbul was a disappointment, although understandable. And this was our first Celebrity cruise which we wanted to try. the staff was excellent. All of them! the food in the dining room was excellent. the Bacio Café was probably our favorite spot, and with the guitar player...outstanding! the live band and ...
We went on this cruise for our 40th anniversary. We had seen what we considered a really good deal on one of the websites which included prepaid gratuities, a classic drink package, and $450 on board credit. I would say that the ship was absolutely wonderful. We had 2700 passengers and 1500 crew and it never seemed crowded (except in the theater occasionally). There are so many public areas ...
The Crew made the difference on this Cruise. Hazel, August and Sundep in the MDR were terrific. This 13 night Cruise out of Athens was a blast. Sister and brother in law from the U.K. flew in and joined us and made it a fun time.
The Equinox was in great shape, the Crew do a really good job in keeping it imaculate. Kudos to Antonio our room attendant, fine job! We were very happy with our ...
I was very happy with the ship overall - its cleaniness and facilities were great, the syaff were happy and helpful but felt very let down by the quality, and choice of the food in the Oceanview Cafe (buffet).It was often cold and uninspiring and tasteless.and on a 13 day trip it got very boring. Food at the Silhouette Restaurant was also only OK and although the menu changed every day it was ...
This was our first European Cruise and we loved it! All ports of call were beautiful and interesting. The Celebrity Equinox is a beautiful ship, great food, restaurants and amenities. Our cabin stewards Danisha & Sachin made us feel like we were their only customers. The staff in the Silhouette Dining room - Hazel, August, the wine steward and the maître d were all excellent and added a lot of ...