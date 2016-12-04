  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Istanbul to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
456 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 456 Istanbul to Europe Cruise Reviews

Terrible disembarkation and Athens extension

Review for Viking Sky to Mediterranean

User Avatar
UK user
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship was fine and to Vikings usual standards. If I thought embarkation at Istanbul was bad it was nothing compared to Athens. DON'T bother with the overpriced Athens extension. We had to leave our stateroom by 8am , ( no hot water in the room that day)sat on the ship for over an hour, in fact it felt as if we were just dumped off the ship before the most disorganised, chaotic ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We're sorry to hear aspects of your hotel extension did not meet expectation, UK user, and hope your voyage preceding your arrival to Athens was an enjoyable one. Your detailed feedback is...

Sail Date: May 2022

Waiting and waiting… organisation big 0

Review for Costa Venezia to Mediterranean

User Avatar
AF1997
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

If you ever come to this cruise, only what you will do you will be nervous because of waiting and looking at the crew how they are not organized. Breakfast - waiting 40 min for food . . . Launch - waiting 45 min for food . . . Crew trying to scan your cards 10 times without success. They don’t know what to do… . . . Casino is good. . . . Elevators good ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony

A beautiful new ship

Review for Le Bougainville to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Sealegs19
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our second cruise with Ponant, this time on their new ship, Le Bougainville. Our cabin on deck 5 was ready as we embarked early in Istanbul.. we found the cabin to be comfortable, enough space for 2, a comfy bed, lovely verandah. The linen was good quality. The bathroom was ideal, great Hermes products that were replenished daily. An excellent shower. The cabin was cleaned well each day. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

FOOD, FOOD, FOOD!

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
celine99
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was our experience on Celestyal Cruise Line, ship “Crystal”: Intro: Embarkation was an exercise in chaos, frustration and exhaustion. Long, long lines, very bureaucratic and much standing around waiting…and waiting…and etc... Not nearly enough cruise staff to take care of +1000 people Same for “life preserver safety class”. Standing and waiting, waiting, waiting, etc… We ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Luxury treatment

Review for Scenic Jade to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Itti
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Itinerary was what we wanted. Turkey to Amsterdam. Scenic road portions are so well organized, giving you all kinds of surprises at every stop along the way. They use more buses than necessary so you aren't crammed in. Mostly Aussies, a few Kiwis and Canucks. Luckily, only a few from USA. Top hotels except Cannikali. Tanner the guide was more than fantastic. Then we boarded JADE and Nikola took ...
Read More

Response from FionaB, The Scenic Team

Dear Itti, Thank you for your review and great to hear you had a fantastic time from Turkey to Amsterdam. It's great to know that you thought Scenic Jade was wonderful and you enjoyed your...

Sail Date: April 2018

Lower Danube River Cruise

Review for Avalon Illumination to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bkm4
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted a river cruise experience, but to also see places we would not be comfortable traveling in country, depending on local service and infrastructure. Our July 2017 cruise through the Balkans was exactly as we hoped. This is not a picture postcard collection of adorable towns. Most sights are a bus ride inland, often through the ruins of the communist failure in this region. We found it ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

Service and Food

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
roecom
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Everything I read indicated this was the Best, for starters, the food was not as good as Carnival Cruise line, Expected much better quality for the cost of the Cruise. WIFI was free for only 1 hour total the entire cruise. Speciality Dinning was inpossible to get, even when the dinning rooms were half empty (we checked, looked in at all hours listed). Tried to book reservations on line months ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Interesting Mediterranean Cruise, With Plenty To See and Do

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
SonjaWinson
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our third cruise in as many years on Silversea, and our first time on the Silver Spirit. Our two previous Silversea experiences were on smaller ships, where we were delighted by high level of service at every turn. On those two cruises, we felt like the staff read our minds, anticipating and meeting our needs before we asked. We couldn’t imagine a better experience on a cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

It's the little things.

Review for Viking Sea to Mediterranean

User Avatar
rcd2
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

It is the little things That set voyages and companies apart. Viking is good at many, but not all. On the plus side are things like the heated bathroom floor ( but ours was cold for 3 days before they could fix it). The free spa area is terrific, but the men's sauna was down the entire trip. We made an error and charged an item to the wrong credit card on board. When we asked them to transfer the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

In a class by Itself!

Review for Viking Sea to Mediterranean

User Avatar
rjukkola
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise really spoiled us! Other cruise lines just don't measure up. We especially enjoyed the all-inclusiveness: a high quality free excursion at each port, complimentary wine and beer during meal times, no cost speciality restaurants, free internet - even free self-service laundry, complete with detergent. If you're willing to go off-season as we did, you can also get free airfare. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Istanbul to Europe
Istanbul to Europe Scenic Jade Cruise Reviews
Istanbul to Europe Scenic Jade Cruise Reviews
Istanbul to Europe Wind Spirit Cruise Reviews
Istanbul to Europe Viking Sea Cruise Reviews
Istanbul to Europe Viking Sky Cruise Reviews
Istanbul to Europe Viking Star Cruise Reviews
