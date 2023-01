Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Africa

We signed up for this cruise in 2020. We hoped by end of Oct. 2022 things with Covid would have settled down. Since this was to be our 6th Regent cruise, 2nd on Explorer, we believed the tours would be very good and safe. We believed we needed to be careful in many parts or the world now. Especially since we are in our seventies and walk a bit slower. We believed Regen would take good care of us ...