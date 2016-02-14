This was not my first Windjammer experience. My husband and I sailed about 15 years ago on the original Windjammer. It was the best vacation we've ever taken together. Gorgeous ship, amazing crew, wonderful co-passengers, and more. We made cherished memories and lifelong friends.
This version of Windjammer (now known as Island Windjammers (IWJ) ) is under different management and it ...
The crew was friendly, attentive, helpful and knowledgeable of the ports of call The meals were delicious featuring local favorites. During a time when ports of call were limited I felt the itinerary was filled with a variety of places and activities. They scheduled several activities for every location. Hiking excursions were available for those who wished to be active as well as shopping and ...
Although it's been a year+ since we cruised on Sagitta, reading these reviews is bringing back many great memories. We decided to splurge and do something extra special for our 40th anniversary. Neither one of us care for crowds, dressing up for dinner or the general cattle call of the big ship cruising experience. Sagitta is 180 degrees from that. Sagitta's capacity is 24 passengers, and she ...
As usual, an excellent sailing experience aboard the Sagitta, with a great itinerary and a comfortable mix of sailing and island visits. It is so nice to be able to work with a crew who are as professional, safety-conscious, attentive, courteous, friendly and helpful as those on the Sagitta. It was truly a pleasure to see old friends again, as well as meeting new members of the team. It is ...
Family of 4 traveling with two teens. Looking into long-term sailing and just getting our feet wet in the sailboat world. This cruise was extremely relaxing with enjoyable ports of call and a stellar staff. With only 14 total passengers on our trip (not including 10 staff), the small size of the ship was great for getting to know our fellow travelers of varied ages. The smaller boat size also ...
Last year we sailed on the Sagitta and had such a good time we had to book again. We loved the casual, relaxed atmosphere. Unlike the big ships, everything is small and more personal. You will know the crew and guests by first name within a day or two.
We didn't expect to see several of the same crew members. I think it says something very positive about a company to see employees stay for ...
My husband and I have done the big cruise ship thing before and found it not to be what we were looking for. Sailing on the Vela was exactly what we wanted. We had the comforts of home, but were able to explore the locations we visited. Our cruise only had 14 other sailors so our small group got to know each other fast and had a wonderful time together. Everyone was there to have a good time and I ...
I just recently returned from a 6 night cruise aboard the Island Windjammer Sagitta. It was everything I expected and more! I travel all of the time so my expectations were high on seeing some great islands, snorkeling, hiking and lots of adventure. I got it all! From the moment I stepped onboard I was greeted with warm welcomes and big smiles.
The captain was great and Christine our cruise ...
I am delighted to give high marks to the company Island Windjammer, it's ship the Sagitta and the crew!
Booked this trip to celebrate my birthday and was not disappointed. The entire experience was amazing! The ship was beautiful, our room was comfortable and the bathroom spacious. But the best part of the trip besides the beautiful locations, was the crew! Each and everyone of them went above ...
My girlfriend and I just returned from an incredibly enjoyable and relaxing vacation aboard Island Windjammers' Sagitta Motorsailer. From initial questions about booking the trip until stepping off the vessel at the end of the vacation everyone at Island Windjammers was courteous, service-oriented, friendly and wanted to make sure we had a great experience.
Our trip took us from St. Maarten ...