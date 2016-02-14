  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Island Windjammers St. Maarten Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
22 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 22 Island Windjammers St. Maarten Cruise Reviews

Terrible management and no Covid SOP/Protocol

Review for Vela to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
ANGELMAXX
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was not my first Windjammer experience. My husband and I sailed about 15 years ago on the original Windjammer. It was the best vacation we've ever taken together. Gorgeous ship, amazing crew, wonderful co-passengers, and more. We made cherished memories and lifelong friends. This version of Windjammer (now known as Island Windjammers (IWJ) ) is under different management and it ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Wonderful experience

Review for Vela to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Privilegedone
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The crew was friendly, attentive, helpful and knowledgeable of the ports of call The meals were delicious featuring local favorites. During a time when ports of call were limited I felt the itinerary was filled with a variety of places and activities. They scheduled several activities for every location. Hiking excursions were available for those who wished to be active as well as shopping and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Our 40th Anniversary on Sagitta

Review for Sagitta to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
LillianMC
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Although it's been a year+ since we cruised on Sagitta, reading these reviews is bringing back many great memories. We decided to splurge and do something extra special for our 40th anniversary. Neither one of us care for crowds, dressing up for dinner or the general cattle call of the big ship cruising experience. Sagitta is 180 degrees from that. Sagitta's capacity is 24 passengers, and she ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Another Fantastic Island Windjammers Sagitta Cruise

Review for Sagitta to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
DPJ46
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As usual, an excellent sailing experience aboard the Sagitta, with a great itinerary and a comfortable mix of sailing and island visits. It is so nice to be able to work with a crew who are as professional, safety-conscious, attentive, courteous, friendly and helpful as those on the Sagitta. It was truly a pleasure to see old friends again, as well as meeting new members of the team. It is ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Great relaxing week & great staff

Review for Sagitta to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
staledale
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Family of 4 traveling with two teens. Looking into long-term sailing and just getting our feet wet in the sailboat world. This cruise was extremely relaxing with enjoyable ports of call and a stellar staff. With only 14 total passengers on our trip (not including 10 staff), the small size of the ship was great for getting to know our fellow travelers of varied ages. The smaller boat size also ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Traveled with children

Another Wonderful Week

Review for Sagitta to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Rowan813
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Last year we sailed on the Sagitta and had such a good time we had to book again. We loved the casual, relaxed atmosphere. Unlike the big ships, everything is small and more personal. You will know the crew and guests by first name within a day or two. We didn't expect to see several of the same crew members. I think it says something very positive about a company to see employees stay for ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2016

Best Vacation I every Had!

Review for Vela to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
maervo
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My husband and I have done the big cruise ship thing before and found it not to be what we were looking for. Sailing on the Vela was exactly what we wanted. We had the comforts of home, but were able to explore the locations we visited. Our cruise only had 14 other sailors so our small group got to know each other fast and had a wonderful time together. Everyone was there to have a good time and I ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

One fantastic time!

Review for Sagitta to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
coachzf
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I just recently returned from a 6 night cruise aboard the Island Windjammer Sagitta. It was everything I expected and more! I travel all of the time so my expectations were high on seeing some great islands, snorkeling, hiking and lots of adventure. I got it all! From the moment I stepped onboard I was greeted with warm welcomes and big smiles. The captain was great and Christine our cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2016

Best vacation yet!

Review for Sagitta to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
IslandDreamer2
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I am delighted to give high marks to the company Island Windjammer, it's ship the Sagitta and the crew! Booked this trip to celebrate my birthday and was not disappointed. The entire experience was amazing! The ship was beautiful, our room was comfortable and the bathroom spacious. But the best part of the trip besides the beautiful locations, was the crew! Each and everyone of them went above ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2016

Sagitta Smiles :)

Review for Sagitta to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
kimcallis@hotmail.com
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My girlfriend and I just returned from an incredibly enjoyable and relaxing vacation aboard Island Windjammers' Sagitta Motorsailer. From initial questions about booking the trip until stepping off the vessel at the end of the vacation everyone at Island Windjammers was courteous, service-oriented, friendly and wanted to make sure we had a great experience. Our trip took us from St. Maarten ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2016

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from St. Maarten
SeaDream Yacht Club St. Maarten Cruise Reviews
SeaDream Yacht Club St. Maarten Cruise Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line St. Maarten Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Cruises St. Maarten Cruise Reviews
Star Clippers St. Maarten Cruise Reviews
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines St. Maarten Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.