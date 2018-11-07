I have recently returned from another IWJ cruise, this time on Diamant. This was my third cruise since Covid (too many to count before the pandemic) . After nearly two years locked down I couldn't wait to sail again and was on one of the first post Covid cruises (Vela out of St Lucia) . It was easy to know ahead of time that the itinerary would be limited as many of the Caribbean Islands were ...
The crew was friendly, attentive, helpful and knowledgeable of the ports of call The meals were delicious featuring local favorites. During a time when ports of call were limited I felt the itinerary was filled with a variety of places and activities. They scheduled several activities for every location. Hiking excursions were available for those who wished to be active as well as shopping and ...
As someone who is very uncomfortable in large crowds, I knew a cruise on a large liner was not ever going to be my cup of tea. On the other hand, sailing with a total of 23 passengers and 10 crew sounded like just the ticket! Add to this the off-the-beaten-path adventure of smaller, or less-visited, islands and ports and I was intrigued to say the least.
Sailing Vessel Vela from Island ...
This was our third trip on Island Windjammers, second out of Grenada and first on Vela. We already loved the islands and Windjammer style. Vela was new to us. We were in love with Sagitta, but Vela was as similar as different. Gotta get it out of the way, cabins are smaller, but still comfortable and provide everything you need. Pack light, you don't need much. The ship is beautiful. It is ...
Smaller sailboat, personal attention, only 9 passengers, great food, beautiful beaches. That’s why I just took my 3rd trip on an Island Windjammer boat. I’ve tried all 3 sailboats in their fleet and each one has its own appeal, but the Diamant FEELS the most like a sailboat without giving up the good stuff. The cabins are small but not too small and have all mod-cons. The crew is fantastic and at ...
This was my first time sailing. A friend encouraged me to go and vowed that once I sailed on the Diamant I would be back. She was right. I cannot wait to go again. I cannot say enough lovely things about this company's owner, the boat captain, and the crew. I had the most relaxing, delightful time. I always felt safe. Before this trip I had an irrational fear of the ocean.
Now I have a love for ...
Island Windjammers continues to deliver! We just took our 4th trip with them and had a fabulous time. With an intimate five cabins, plus crew, this is the way to see the Caribbean up close and personal. The Diamant is able to slip in places that the big ships simply cannot go, which means more time spent snorkeling, enjoying the beach, exploring islands, etc., and no time waiting in line for ...
We chose the Island Windjammer's Diamant for the 3rd time in 5 years as we can't find anything better! It's all about relaxing for us and just unwinding from the hustle of job and home-life. The crew of this boat put you to immediate ease and comfort ... taking care of everything you may need. Meals are fresh and excellent ... made on-board in the galley by a creative chef. Diamant, carries ...
This was one of the greatest sails we have ever had. Twelve days of being pampered and taken care of and sailing south bound from St Lucia and ending in Grenada. The crew consisted of Captain, Engineer, Chef, Steward and Bosun. Each and every one of them went out of their way 100 percent of the time to ensure that every passenger was accommodated in every way. Unbelievably fantastic level of ...
I booked two back to back cruises to different areas, it wasn't until I was on the second trip that I was told the itinerary had changed and we were going back to do the same itinerary in which I had just finished, no one from the company had warned me otherwise I would have chosen something different or cancelled one of them. When I contacted the head office they apologised and offered me a free ...