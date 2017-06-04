This was not my first Windjammer experience. My husband and I sailed about 15 years ago on the original Windjammer. It was the best vacation we've ever taken together. Gorgeous ship, amazing crew, wonderful co-passengers, and more. We made cherished memories and lifelong friends.
This version of Windjammer (now known as Island Windjammers (IWJ) ) is under different management and it ...
Our 10th anniversary was coming up. We didn't want to sit on a beach because we live near one. We didn't want to visit a floating city either, but we wanted to see the Caribbean. I remember the Barefoot Cruise days that I dreamed about doing. A quick internet search took me to Island Windjammers. I was sold and so was my hubby.
We've just arrived home yesterday from the excursion of a ...
We chose the cruise because of the more intimate nature of a smaller ship. The Vela is a beautiful sailing ship and is approximately 156 feet long. We were able to access ports that larger ships could not. Chef Lenny prepared excellent meals and the service on board was outstanding. Chef Lenny took particular pride in going to local markets to provide the freshest fish, fruits and vegetables for ...
This was my fourth experience over two years with Island Windjammers, though this was my first trip on Sagitta. My previous trips were on the Vela. I found the overall experience very similar. Common to all my experiences is that the crew is very professional and focused on passenger safety and pleasure. The company encourages a casual atmosphere, with t-shirts, shorts and bare feet ...
We had an amazing time aboard the Vela! My wife and I traveled down to Saint Lucia the day before and stayed in the quaint town of Marigot Bay, where Vela was located. We met the crew the day of the sail and I knew we were in good hands right away. Our bags were taken to the ship and we followed shortly behind. The first thing you received when you boarded the ship was a rum drink- perfect! ...
My favorite part of this cruise was the ability to bring my kids along in a safe environment and let them experience travel the way I believe travel was intended. At 7 and 9, we finally felt this was the right time to let them experience a more adult trip. I was able to show them the real world and we explored it. They got to see an active volcano. They got to tour the engine room of the ship and ...
We bid on the cruise at a charity auction for the Sunshine School for Children with Special Needs in Bequia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after hearing what a wonderful time others had had on the cruise, and we thoroughly enjoyed the cruise. I was a little leery as I get sea sick easily, but I used the scopalomine patches and they worked great. The crew was fantastic and bent over backwards ...
We are just back from our second trip on the Vela this year. We participated in the "Rum Cruise" visiting St. Lucia and Martinique. The ship is in great shape. That captain and crew did a great job the entire time making sure everyone was enjoying themselves and keeping thing interesting. The ports of call and trips to the distilleries (organized by Dave Russell- the rum expert) were great. ...
I went on this cruise with a group of 21 friends, all there to celebrate our friends 50th birthday. The cruise and the crew was amazing. They went above and beyond to make the trip a bucket list adventure for all of us. Not only was the food amazing, but the crew was amazing and took extra special care of us. Dinners were amazing and Chef Ermon made extra special cakes for our birthday girl as ...
I planned a cruise on the Vela for my 50th birthday, and we had 21 guests join us for the week. From the minute we met Captain Nervo the night before to the moment we stepped off the ship, this was the most special vacation experience of my life. The crew members were first class, but more than that, they became our friends. From the amazing food to the unique experience of truly sailing on the ...