Island Windjammers Caribbean Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 149 Island Windjammers Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Terrible management and no Covid SOP/Protocol

Review for Vela to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
ANGELMAXX
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was not my first Windjammer experience. My husband and I sailed about 15 years ago on the original Windjammer. It was the best vacation we've ever taken together. Gorgeous ship, amazing crew, wonderful co-passengers, and more. We made cherished memories and lifelong friends. This version of Windjammer (now known as Island Windjammers (IWJ) ) is under different management and it ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Wonderful experience

Review for Vela to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Privilegedone
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The crew was friendly, attentive, helpful and knowledgeable of the ports of call The meals were delicious featuring local favorites. During a time when ports of call were limited I felt the itinerary was filled with a variety of places and activities. They scheduled several activities for every location. Hiking excursions were available for those who wished to be active as well as shopping and ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Small ship, BIG experience

Review for Vela to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
randyjumps
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

As someone who is very uncomfortable in large crowds, I knew a cruise on a large liner was not ever going to be my cup of tea. On the other hand, sailing with a total of 23 passengers and 10 crew sounded like just the ticket! Add to this the off-the-beaten-path adventure of smaller, or less-visited, islands and ports and I was intrigued to say the least. Sailing Vessel Vela from Island ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Another great week

Review for Vela to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Rowan813
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third trip on Island Windjammers, second out of Grenada and first on Vela. We already loved the islands and Windjammer style. Vela was new to us. We were in love with Sagitta, but Vela was as similar as different. Gotta get it out of the way, cabins are smaller, but still comfortable and provide everything you need. Pack light, you don't need much. The ship is beautiful. It is ...
Sail Date: October 2019

The boat was great and so is the company!

Review for Diamant to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
dpq695
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

My wife (32) and I (31) chose this cruise to go on our honeymoon. My dad and stepmom had gone on the old barefoot windjammer's and I always thought the trip sounded incredible. This company did not disappoint! The trip was extremely memorable and enjoyable and we we will cherish it for the remainder of our lives. The boat itself was gorgeous and had three main common areas with plenty of room for ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Fantasy

Review for Diamant to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
ruefdad
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the Island Windjammer's Diamant for the 3rd time in 5 years as we can't find anything better! It's all about relaxing for us and just unwinding from the hustle of job and home-life. The crew of this boat put you to immediate ease and comfort ... taking care of everything you may need. Meals are fresh and excellent ... made on-board in the galley by a creative chef. Diamant, carries ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Great Escape

Review for Diamant to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Ruefmom
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Island Windjammers continues to deliver! We just took our 4th trip with them and had a fabulous time. With an intimate five cabins, plus crew, this is the way to see the Caribbean up close and personal. The Diamant is able to slip in places that the big ships simply cannot go, which means more time spent snorkeling, enjoying the beach, exploring islands, etc., and no time waiting in line for ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Caribbean Delight

Review for Diamant to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Greema
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was my first time sailing. A friend encouraged me to go and vowed that once I sailed on the Diamant I would be back. She was right. I cannot wait to go again. I cannot say enough lovely things about this company's owner, the boat captain, and the crew. I had the most relaxing, delightful time. I always felt safe. Before this trip I had an irrational fear of the ocean. Now I have a love for ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Personal touch makes a sailing vacation first class

Review for Diamant to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
SailawayMary1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Smaller sailboat, personal attention, only 9 passengers, great food, beautiful beaches. That’s why I just took my 3rd trip on an Island Windjammer boat. I’ve tried all 3 sailboats in their fleet and each one has its own appeal, but the Diamant FEELS the most like a sailboat without giving up the good stuff. The cabins are small but not too small and have all mod-cons. The crew is fantastic and at ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Fantastic 12 days

Review for Diamant to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
IWJ Sailor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was one of the greatest sails we have ever had. Twelve days of being pampered and taken care of and sailing south bound from St Lucia and ending in Grenada. The crew consisted of Captain, Engineer, Chef, Steward and Bosun. Each and every one of them went out of their way 100 percent of the time to ensure that every passenger was accommodated in every way. Unbelievably fantastic level of ...
Sail Date: January 2019

Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Island Windjammers Ships
Diamant Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Sagitta Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Vela Caribbean Cruise Reviews
