After having 4 booked cruises that were cancelled in the past year we were so happy to resume cruising. We celebrated my husband's Birthday on RCCL Independence of Seas and enjoyed every moment. Originally we booked a Balcony but we put a bid in for a Junior Suite when we received the Royal Up offer and we got it and it was totally worth it. The Crew and Officers were amazing and they were also ...
This was our annual organizations cruise and we were not informed till about the day before that we were not going to our original destinations, Labadee and Falmouth but to Nassau and Coco Cay. I don't care for Nassau and that's not where I prefer to go. We had no choice. They told us it was due to the weather, though in hindsight it seems like that was not really the case but that Jamaica ...
This was our first time sailing this cruise line and I would have to say that value wise I rate it close to the top after 7 cruises. We are looking into a family cruise with grown children and grandchildren with Royal Caribbean in the near future.
This was my 6th cruise, my 1st with Royal Caribbean and definitely my LAST with them.
The check in process went fairly well until we were told to wait to board in 3 different areas by 3 different people. We never were sure that we were where we needed to be. Once on board, I immediately noticed the cleanliness or lack thereof. It was obvious that attention to detail was missing here.
After 25+ years of cruising on a fairly regular basis on 4 different lines we finally found a ship we would try really hard to avoid in the future. And although even with the following it’s possible to have a good time, and no doubt many inexperienced cruisers will think a vacation on this ship was great, there are too many problems for us to go back any time soon.
Well the excitement didnt last long. This was my children's first cruise and I feel that the independence of the seas was a let down. The food was poor quality. Unless I went to the the formal dining and I traded good food for poor quality of cleanliness. Lipstick on my water glass, napkins that had lipstick on them and my husband's silverware had food still left on it when it was delivered. The ...
I took this cruise as part of a small conference group. The expedited check in worked great. However, if someone had never cruised before, they could find it confusing as one does not receive information other than to keep walking. Disembarkation was fine. I chose to book the $15 bus back to the airport, and we were off quickly. No concerns at all.
There were no outstanding anything on this cruise, as a matter of fact, we have decided to avoid cruising with RCI in the future. Starting with embarkation when we arrived on assigned time and were standing in line for over an hour; getting to the room which was dirty, had no tv remote, no ice, no glasses, no menus, no toiletries, and was never vacuumed or cleaned properly. It took asking ...
Dear potential, or currently booked Royal Caribbean guest,
My original cruise itinerary was changed from a 3 day Bahama to a 5 day Mexican because of Hurricane Dorian last year, we couldn't get the extra time off, so Royal offered no refund, but rather future cruise credit that had to be booked and used within a year. It took several phone calls and emails to Royal "Executive Offices" before ...
I understand that nickle-and-diming guests is core to the cruise business now, but making drinking water hard to come by is unconscionable. Staff wanted a $9 value drink ticket for a bottle of water, or would stand there and pour it into a cup for free. The only drinking fountain is hidden in the gym, with a 'no bottle filling' sign.
