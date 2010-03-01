  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Mexican Riviera Independence of the Seas Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews

Mexican Riviera Independence of the Seas Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews

Fun, safe cruise

Review for Independence of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
kpatton
10+ Cruises

We had four cruises cancelled in 2020 and 2021 so this was our first since the Pandemic. Everyone over the age of 12 was vaccinated and I was very impressed with the protocols. We have been on over 25 Royal Caribbean cruises so know the types of activities they usually have on board. The ship was running at 50% capacity so there were no big lines or waiting for elevators. It was a relaxed ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Great Long Weekend.

Review for Independence of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Cruisn4jewels
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was a great long weekend getaway. The ship is in great shape, easy to get around, there's plenty to do and the staff are wonderful. Our cabin was on the 8th floor and promenade facing but there was never any noise, those cabins are pretty soundproofed. Our cabin steward was Dolores and she was exceptional, our cabin was always clean and we always had fresh ice. Embarkation in Ft Laud was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Cabin Type: Promenade Stateroom

Pay a Little More and Cruise with Disney

Review for Independence of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
gtjrpj
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

When purchasing the Ultra bev. package, they add other cost such as, the drink in the pineapple. There was an additional charge of $4 for that. The last morning of the cruise, the dining room did not have mimosas. The dining room did not have all wines available to me with my ultra package. The food was sub-par and very, very small portions except for the night that we had lamb. The pool area ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Traveled with children

Family Spring Cruise

Review for Independence of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
mamalisa03
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We took our four kids on the Independence of the Seas. I am 38, my husband is 46 and our kids are 8,9, 11 and 17. All girls except the 9 year old is a boy. This ship is absolutely perfect for kids of all ages. You have to like people though, lots of them, all around you all the time. But, there is plenty of space to meander throughout the ship, and a great work out area, bigger than some land ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2010

Traveled with children

