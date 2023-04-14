I found the whole experience was absolutely brilliant.
The Crew were all great, from the Captain, Terje, all the way down.
The Expedition Team, lead by Regine, were all equally knowledgeable, patient and helpful .
From Jakob on geology to Laurence on Scottish history and songs ( which I really liked )
It would be unfair to pick out a particular individual.
A great time was had by ...
The HX website was not easy to use and did not provide a means of pre-booking excursions; some which I would have chosen to go on were booked out.
The cruise started from and ended in Greenock (calling that Glasgow is misleading).
Check-in was easy and welcoming.
The free jackets were good - but the time to pick them up ended at 15:30, our first boarding time - but an extra session was ...
We have travelled with Hurtigruten before (MS Spitsbergen Norwegian coast) but this was sooo much better. We boarded in Reykjavik and it was a little chaotic - a free for all.
We were in an Expedition Suite (ME class) which was lovely. Bed was very comfortable, as were the chairs. There was a minibar fridge which was stocked with soft drinks and beers, 4 bottles of wine and jars of nuts. These ...
I've been to over 130 countries and this was a huge 'bucket list' destination for me. Sailing in the Arctic was one of the most beautiful sights of my life. The ship has been nicely refurbished. The staff was wonderful, especially the expedition team. They were very kind, patient, and knowledgeable. was a repositioning voyage so we had more staff than guests. Some disappointments: no working hot ...
We chose hurtigruten cruise because of the destination - Iceland, and past experience with Norwegian coastal voyage.
Unfortunately, while the ship is great, our outside cabin is specious with lots of storage, the human component is the Disaster!
Starting with the ship docking in the different port from what we have been advised by hurtigruten. Hurtigruten made no attempt to contact anyone ...
I really can’t remember why I chose to cruise round the Outer Hebrides in April (the trip had been postponed for a couple of years due to the Covid epidemic) and I realised it was a mad decision on reading previous CC reviews BUT we were very lucky and had excellent weather. This meant that we missed only one landing on Iona.
I think the company have learnt from previous reviews and have ...