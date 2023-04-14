HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Europe Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: LainyM
Photo Credit: LainyM
Photo Credit: LainyM
Photo Credit: LainyM
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
6 reviews

Filters

1-6 of 6 HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Europe Cruise Reviews

A fun time was had by both my wife and myself

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Spitsbergen

User Avatar
Hebridean trip 2024
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I found the whole experience was absolutely brilliant. The Crew were all great, from the Captain, Terje, all the way down. The Expedition Team, lead by Regine, were all equally knowledgeable, patient and helpful . From Jakob on geology to Laurence on Scottish history and songs ( which I really liked ) It would be unfair to pick out a particular individual. A great time was had by ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Scottish Islands - delighted

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Spitsbergen

User Avatar
Bill of Oxford
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The HX website was not easy to use and did not provide a means of pre-booking excursions; some which I would have chosen to go on were booked out. The cruise started from and ended in Greenock (calling that Glasgow is misleading). Check-in was easy and welcoming. The free jackets were good - but the time to pick them up ended at 15:30, our first boarding time - but an extra session was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

Fantastic Iceland

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Fridtjof Nansen

User Avatar
AngieKP
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have travelled with Hurtigruten before (MS Spitsbergen Norwegian coast) but this was sooo much better. We boarded in Reykjavik and it was a little chaotic - a free for all. We were in an Expedition Suite (ME class) which was lovely. Bed was very comfortable, as were the chairs. There was a minibar fridge which was stocked with soft drinks and beers, 4 bottles of wine and jars of nuts. These ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Amazing Scenery, Wonderful Staff, but a few opps!

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Fram

User Avatar
The Happy Wanderer Guy
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I've been to over 130 countries and this was a huge 'bucket list' destination for me. Sailing in the Arctic was one of the most beautiful sights of my life. The ship has been nicely refurbished. The staff was wonderful, especially the expedition team. They were very kind, patient, and knowledgeable. was a repositioning voyage so we had more staff than guests. Some disappointments: no working hot ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Ship is nice and comfortable

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Fridtjof Nansen

User Avatar
aruok
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose hurtigruten cruise because of the destination - Iceland, and past experience with Norwegian coastal voyage. Unfortunately, while the ship is great, our outside cabin is specious with lots of storage, the human component is the Disaster! Starting with the ship docking in the different port from what we have been advised by hurtigruten. Hurtigruten made no attempt to contact anyone ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Lucky Cruise

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Spitsbergen

User Avatar
SeekingSerenity
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I really can’t remember why I chose to cruise round the Outer Hebrides in April (the trip had been postponed for a couple of years due to the Covid epidemic) and I realised it was a mad decision on reading previous CC reviews BUT we were very lucky and had excellent weather. This meant that we missed only one landing on Iona. I think the company have learnt from previous reviews and have ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
Europe Cruise Reviews for HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Ships
Spitsbergen Europe Cruise Reviews
Spitsbergen Europe Cruise Reviews
Fridtjof Nansen Europe Cruise Reviews
Fram Europe Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.