Hurtigruten Vancouver Cruise Reviews

5.0
2 reviews

Exceeded our expectations

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Alaska

TAP DANCE
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first expedition cruise with Hurtigruten. The welcome on board was amazing and the staff were all so professional. The food was above excellent and the staff made this trip a very special occasion. Totally impressed and would highly recommend. We can’t wait to go back on board. This was a true adventure and the small boat cruising was incredible. A trip of a lifetime and special ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Unforgettable - for all the best reasons

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Alaska

Vantagepoint
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was my fourth Hurtigruten experience, the first two having been the traditional Hurtigruten round trip between Bergen and Kirkenes (near the Soviet border) and back. The third was a one-way coastal voyage to Kirkenes in the 1990s followed by a side visit to the Sami people in northern Finland. My wife and I had been attracted to another fjord-type holiday for some time and selected the ...
Sail Date: May 2022

