a massive breakfast buffestwith everything you can think of. great and helpful staff. amazing view of the coastline and ocean. clean, friendly staff, clean cabins, great but sometimes pricy food, cool excursions. I eally enjoyed the cruise and its expeditions, the guides, the staff on the cruise ship, the morning greetings. I especially enjoyed the breakfast buffet and its’ free seating. The ...
Very good Expedition-Team! They offered a lot of gatherings for Points of Interest, for Information about History, Nature, Norways Culture and Identity, Polarexpeditions, Myths…
They also gave a lot of Information about the tours but without trying to sell -
Nice Crew in the restaurant and at the reception - very friendly and helpful.
Very good food - allways something local from ...
Embarkation good, welcome snack
Cabin comfortable and good window onto Deck 5
Need to be a GOOD sailor, 12 metre waves and constant rolling was quite challenging for some!
Shower room clean, shampoo etc rather too high for little folk!
Ship spacious and interesting, deck7 lovely for views when the weather permitted
We would have appreciated an afternoon cake/cookie with our cup of ...
Nice and interesting journey. We enjoyed this trip very much. It was a wonderful landscape with interesting harbours and nice people we meet. Lovely little towns and interesting cities where the ship anchored. Sometimes we had prefered the ship would stay longer in harbour so that we could have more sightseeings. We had wounderful weather,made fantastic excursions and had a lot of fun. On board ...
It was part of our trip to Scandinavia as we are group of 30 people travelling from a European country to explore Scandinavian countries.
Our embarkation was at 0130 am on 28th of February 2022 and we are supposed to reach our destination Svolaraer at 1830 the same day.What is more they have asked us to empty the rooms from 1330!!! although we are going to reach our destination at 18 ...
The cruise supposed to be quick and easy. The service was excellent. The waiters were very polite. Although they took us out from the cabins very soon and we were waiting with the baggages for hours. There was a delay for an hour and a half because the hatch damage. The most important is that when they announced the departure they didn’t apologise for the delay, they didn’t explain why we had the ...
We did enjoy our cruise, but we only had a slight glimmer of the Northern Lights on one evening & the cruise had to be curtailed because of exceptionally stormy weather, and a technical issue with the ship. Norway had floods, roads blocked by snow and truly difficult conditions to contend with. We were also unable to dock at some ports, because of the weather. The excursion to the North Cape had ...
I am really disappointed about this long-planned trip. The customer service is very bad. Long lasting answering times (e.g. waiting for 2,5 weeks to get an email response or waiting 45 min on the phone before someone picked up the call), not able or willing to offer appropriate flights,....
Hurtigruten re-book me on a different ship (not the one I have chosen), did not inform me about it, ...
Hurtigruten was recommended to us by our Travel Agent on the strength of feedback from previous cutomers. We researched the company ourselves and booked two years ago, for 11/20 in order to celebrate my husband's 70th birthday that year and our 50th Wedding Anniversary. We unfortunately had to reschedule to this year due to the pandemic Nevertheless and although belated the trip turned out to be ...
We wanted to see the northern lights and this cruise did not disappoint. In addition we visited some beautiful locations and spent time exploring the towns along the route. The COVID-19 measures on board were excellent and with fewer passengers we felt very safe. The staff were exceptionally friendly and helpful. The food on board was excellent: the breakfast buffet was extensive and lunch and ...