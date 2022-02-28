I sailed from KKN to TRD with MS Trollfjord and at first thought i booked too many excursions and would not be able to enjoy the vessel. But my god I was wrong. The entire experience has left its mark on me. I cannot stop talking about it to my friends and family. The crew are willing to go above and beyond, the ship is clean and the perfect size. I believe I heard somebody say there were approx ...
a massive breakfast buffestwith everything you can think of. great and helpful staff. amazing view of the coastline and ocean. clean, friendly staff, clean cabins, great but sometimes pricy food, cool excursions. I eally enjoyed the cruise and its expeditions, the guides, the staff on the cruise ship, the morning greetings. I especially enjoyed the breakfast buffet and its’ free seating. The ...
Hurtigruten does not care about its’ customers, this much is clear. It cares only about revenues. It is an arrogant organisation with contempt for the law and those it takes money from.
Let’s be quite direct. This is hosteling at 5* prices and any commitments made by the company are freely discardable at their discretion.
So why have I come to this conclusion following a trip on “The most ...
Very good Expedition-Team! They offered a lot of gatherings for Points of Interest, for Information about History, Nature, Norways Culture and Identity, Polarexpeditions, Myths…
They also gave a lot of Information about the tours but without trying to sell -
Nice Crew in the restaurant and at the reception - very friendly and helpful.
Very good food - allways something local from ...
Embarkation good, welcome snack
Cabin comfortable and good window onto Deck 5
Need to be a GOOD sailor, 12 metre waves and constant rolling was quite challenging for some!
Shower room clean, shampoo etc rather too high for little folk!
Ship spacious and interesting, deck7 lovely for views when the weather permitted
We would have appreciated an afternoon cake/cookie with our cup of ...
Good weather, a ship half empty, and a very fine navigation program.
Land excursion very costly, as beverages onboard.
Wonderful French speaking guide.
Wonderful Chef.
These cruise is largely weather dependant, so... hope for the best.
Area for improvement: expeditions more accessible, beverage as well, better transportation to/from the ship, avoid additional costs such as ...
This was our first cruise and we chose it in the advice of our local travel agent. We were not disappointed! The service provided by the staff was excellent throughout the trip. Everyone was so friendly and helpful. The restaurant staff were keen to know of any allergies and careful to ensure food was appropriate. The breakfasts catered for all tastes and the lunches and dinners provided a real ...
Nice and interesting journey. We enjoyed this trip very much. It was a wonderful landscape with interesting harbours and nice people we meet. Lovely little towns and interesting cities where the ship anchored. Sometimes we had prefered the ship would stay longer in harbour so that we could have more sightseeings. We had wounderful weather,made fantastic excursions and had a lot of fun. On board ...
It was part of our trip to Scandinavia as we are group of 30 people travelling from a European country to explore Scandinavian countries.
Our embarkation was at 0130 am on 28th of February 2022 and we are supposed to reach our destination Svolaraer at 1830 the same day.What is more they have asked us to empty the rooms from 1330!!! although we are going to reach our destination at 18 ...
The cruise supposed to be quick and easy. The service was excellent. The waiters were very polite. Although they took us out from the cabins very soon and we were waiting with the baggages for hours. There was a delay for an hour and a half because the hatch damage. The most important is that when they announced the departure they didn’t apologise for the delay, they didn’t explain why we had the ...