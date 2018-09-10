Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Canada & New England

We chose the cruise because of the promised itinerary. We were on the same cruise as Grizzly56 who has submitted a review already so I will ask you read his review and I will avoid duplication here. We booked through ROL Cruise Ltd on 24th July 2018 and had decided to book a suite and a suite number was duly allocated. This same suite number remained the same all through our correspondence ...