Hurtigruten Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

Beautiful ship, terrible communications, poor food

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Canada & New England

User Avatar
dajashoe
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The title of the trip was "History, Seafood and Nature Reserves" This was a cruise from Halifax to Boston. We heard no more than ten minutes of history daily (and some of it was wrong--we were told John Smith founded Boston....), the seafood was mostly Alaskan cod (nothing regional), and there were only three nature reserves over the week of the cruise. Communications were terrible ...
Sail Date: September 2022

There are better choices

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Oversoon2001
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We've been on five previous expedition trips including two to Antarctica and one to the Arctic. We had not traveled with Hurtigruten before and chose the MS Roald Amundsen because we liked the itinerary. Hurtigruten, a Norwegian company, gets its name from the coastal express, "Hurry Route." Hurtigruten was quick to acknowledge receipt of our payment. We heard nothing from them for weeks, when ...
Sail Date: August 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Hurtigruesum!!!!

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Canada & New England

User Avatar
HolidayBlueEyes2021
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Following brilliant reviews pre-covid this appeared to be the cruise of a lifetime on a wonderful new ship with highly skilled expedition team members to lead. The ship is truly amazing and our cabins on deck 9 were the 'best' and our cabin stewards Jonathan and Ernest were simply wonderful. Could not fault them. The laundry service was quick and efficient. The meals in the ...
Sail Date: August 2022

We went to Greenland but Hurtigruten tried a snow job on us

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Bathgate Bairn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise because of the promised itinerary. We were on the same cruise as Grizzly56 who has submitted a review already so I will ask you read his review and I will avoid duplication here. We booked through ROL Cruise Ltd on 24th July 2018 and had decided to book a suite and a suite number was duly allocated. This same suite number remained the same all through our correspondence ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Major Improvements Needed

Review for Fram to Canada & New England

User Avatar
TropicalSails
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked the MS Fram out of New York to Halifax, NS. The ship itself is beautiful with sleek Euro styling, glass, and mirrors everywhere. Nice lounges, great sauna, lots of deck space and so forth. A nice touch was the gift of a Hurtigruten Explorer jacket. We were lucky to have a cabin with a queen bed on what they call Artic Superior. The lower part of the ship has bunk beds. The ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Total Disaster - North West Passage

Review for Fram to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Winfred Vaughan
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We went on a previous holiday with Hurtigruten where this cruise to the North west Passage in Canada was highly recommended. We were due to travel from West to East. The North West Passage was in fact already closed, and no cruise ship navigated it in 2018 at all due to the heavy build-up of ice, which is not unusual. Hurtigruten's East to West cruise through the Passage had already been ...
Sail Date: September 2018

