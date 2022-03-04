Review for Nordkapp to Europe - British Isles & Western

This was our third attempt at our Coastal Cruise with Hurtigruten, due to the pandemic. First off, Hurtigruten looked after us very well with the cancellations and we were happy to wait until the spring. My wife and I had a fabulous time, we were amongst the youngest on board, being in our thirties, however we did not feel out of place at all. Hurtigruten are not cruise liners, these are ...