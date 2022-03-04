  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Hurtigruten Bergen Cruise Reviews

St. Kilda islands
Delicious pastries at the Multe Bakery
Excursion to the North Cape
Fine dining in the restaurant
1-10 of 463 Hurtigruten Bergen Cruise Reviews

Really the most beautiful voyage in the world

Review for Kong Harald to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Arthur54
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The relaxed, open Scandinavian atmosphere on board paired with the great service in all areas but above with the grandiose landscape that constantly passing you by made the trip an expierience. The expeditionteam around Heinz with his assitants Eva und Hegge always prepaired us excellently for the next day with their presentations. They brought us closer to Norway in a good mood. Every ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Disappointing, traumatic and a waste of money. Deeply saddened.

Review for MS Spitsbergen to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
CampLiza
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Look, I LOVED my Norwegian coastal cruise -- which is why I booked this trip during the height of Covid. It was postponed for two years. I was thrilled to board the ship and was looking forward to a great trip. NOT. This was the first time this itinerary was done by Hurtigruten and the inexperienced expedition team had never been to this area and their answers to everything was "I don't know, I've ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Plague ship of broken promises!

Review for Polarlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Nationalmedia
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Hurtigruten does not care about its’ customers, this much is clear. It cares only about revenues. It is an arrogant organisation with contempt for the law and those it takes money from. Let’s be quite direct. This is hosteling at 5* prices and any commitments made by the company are freely discardable at their discretion. So why have I come to this conclusion following a trip on “The most ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Exceeded my expectations.

Review for Nordkapp to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Bore da
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I have never been on a cruise before but knew that I would not be interested in a large ship with lots of nightlife/entertainment. I wanted to enjoy the scenery and to be on a ship small enough to be able to walk off in as many ports as possible. I travelled on a package which included a charter flight from Manchester. The visit had been booked in 2020 for travel in 2021 but postponed due to COVID ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Polarlights and stormy weather

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Turalu
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Very good Expedition-Team! They offered a lot of gatherings for Points of Interest, for Information about History, Nature, Norways Culture and Identity, Polarexpeditions, Myths… They also gave a lot of Information about the tours but without trying to sell - Nice Crew in the restaurant and at the reception - very friendly and helpful. Very good food - allways something local from ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

No frills, need to be a good sailor, lovely staff!!

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
cello is the best
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Embarkation good, welcome snack Cabin comfortable and good window onto Deck 5 Need to be a GOOD sailor, 12 metre waves and constant rolling was quite challenging for some! Shower room clean, shampoo etc rather too high for little folk! Ship spacious and interesting, deck7 lovely for views when the weather permitted We would have appreciated an afternoon cake/cookie with our cup of ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

A wonderful experience.

Review for Trollfjord to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
eric mave
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Good weather, a ship half empty, and a very fine navigation program. Land excursion very costly, as beverages onboard. Wonderful French speaking guide. Wonderful Chef. These cruise is largely weather dependant, so... hope for the best. Area for improvement: expeditions more accessible, beverage as well, better transportation to/from the ship, avoid additional costs such as ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Amazing Experience

Review for Polarlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Glad we went
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first cruise and we chose it in the advice of our local travel agent. We were not disappointed! The service provided by the staff was excellent throughout the trip. Everyone was so friendly and helpful. The restaurant staff were keen to know of any allergies and careful to ensure food was appropriate. The breakfasts catered for all tastes and the lunches and dinners provided a real ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Exceeded our expectations

Review for Nordkapp to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
DGEG
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This sailing has on our bucket list for a number of years and we booked it before Covid. Despite the wait it certainly did not disappoint! The friendliness of the crew, the spacious cabin, the saunas and jacuzzis and other facilities, the extensive menu and delicious food, the excellent excursions, informative lectures and the limit on passenger numbers were absolutely perfect. The ship was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Fantastic coastal cruise.

Review for Nordkapp to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
adickinson
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was our third attempt at our Coastal Cruise with Hurtigruten, due to the pandemic. First off, Hurtigruten looked after us very well with the cancellations and we were happy to wait until the spring. My wife and I had a fabulous time, we were amongst the youngest on board, being in our thirties, however we did not feel out of place at all. Hurtigruten are not cruise liners, these are ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

