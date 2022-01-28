If Hurtigruten only kept what was promised full-bodied, everything would be fine.
Apart from the service in the Lindstrom restaurant and the room service, nothing was even remotely fulfilled.
Poorly organized excursions and still limited (e.g. kayaking in the Antarctic through Losenscheid). And that with only 50% occupancy of the ship.
Completely overpriced excursions (in the Chiloe ...
OUR ADVICE: CHOOSE A DIFFERENT COMPANY! Take your “inner explorer” elsewhere. We took the last cruise of the 2022 Antarctic season with Hurtigruten (Feb 28 to March 17). It turned out to be a COVID disaster for us and many others on the ship, MS Roald Amundsen, and Hurtigruten was completely disorganized, incompetent and unhelpful in its response.
After two pandemic years avoiding ...
I don't know where to start, I will just say this is the most amazing experience I have had in my life. The staff were knowledgeable, helpful and enthusiastic. The excursions were superb...except for the camping, I don't like camping normally but thought this would be different but the tents were small, noisy and our sleeping bag zip was stuck and camp loo was not awesome. If I didn't have to part ...
Hurtigruten offers an amazing experience and adventure to such a remote, vast, and astonishingly beautify continent. The services they offer and the quality of the rooms, food, and information are unparalleled. The ship was beautiful and very comfortable. The seats everywhere onboard from the rooms to the lounge to the dining rooms were surprisingly comfortable and looked nice too. The decor of ...
Hurtigruten lived up to its sky high expectations as the leading Expedition Cruise Company in the World. No other company comes close. It just must be experienced. I would not pick another company. Absolutely outstanding in every way, and the litmus test? The happiness level of the crew - they all raved about their employer.
The cruise started at Punta Arenas and covered the glaciers of the ...
We had wanted to go to Antarctica for years and after 42 years of childcare (our own 5 boys plus 59 foster childre), it was time to celebrate and just be the two of us!
The cruise was a fantastic treat in every way. It was a huge adventure each day, exploring new places we had only dreamed about. The food was outstanding and varied, especially considering we were in the Antarctic! The ...
Long wanting to travel to the Antarctic and with previous experience of Hurtigruten- it was a no-brainer!
Staff were fantastic and very genuine. All seemed committed to ensuring our maximum safety and enjoyment. Even the engineering staff (who we rarely saw) were friendly and often remembered our names!
Food onboard was fantastic and with wine and beer included what’s not to ...
Took Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen to do an Antarctica cruise and could not have enjoyed the trip more. Let's do Pros, Cons, and It Is What It Is, shall we?
PROS:
1) Our captain was brilliant; he threw the itinerary out the window and just worked with what the weather gave us instead of trying to meet some arbitrary calendar appointment. Because of that, we were able to have the best ...
this was a once in a lifetime cruise to parts of the Word I doubt I will ever see again.
the Covid situation ruined it if I had known how Hurtigruten were going to react I would not have gone i do feel a waste of time and money. the explanation and communication is very poor , the staff not all were very new and inexperienced.
a main driver for me was the Falklands , we did not get there, ...
Antarctica had been on our list of places to visit for several years and after a Norwegian coastal cruise with Hurtigruten, their Antarctica itinerary was clearly the way to go. There were a few issues around Covid but some of them worked to our advantage: there were fewer people on board and their precautions helped make everyone feel at ease; on the other hand, in-person activities on board were ...