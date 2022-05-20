  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Hurtigruten Alaska Cruise Reviews

Fine steak in the Lindstrom restaurant
Beautiful scenic sauna
Beautiful infinity swimming pool
Zodiac small boat cruising
Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
5 reviews

Exceeded our expectations

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Alaska

User Avatar
TAP DANCE
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first expedition cruise with Hurtigruten. The welcome on board was amazing and the staff were all so professional. The food was above excellent and the staff made this trip a very special occasion. Totally impressed and would highly recommend. We can’t wait to go back on board. This was a true adventure and the small boat cruising was incredible. A trip of a lifetime and special ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Unforgettable - for all the best reasons

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Alaska

User Avatar
Vantagepoint
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was my fourth Hurtigruten experience, the first two having been the traditional Hurtigruten round trip between Bergen and Kirkenes (near the Soviet border) and back. The third was a one-way coastal voyage to Kirkenes in the 1990s followed by a side visit to the Sami people in northern Finland. My wife and I had been attracted to another fjord-type holiday for some time and selected the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Disappointing

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Alaska

User Avatar
Cape Petrel
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Previously very impressed with Hurtigruten, having travelled with them to Antarctica and had an amazing time. I have followed the story of their new ship, the Roald Amundsen, and was looking forward to this expedition cruise, taking a more adventurous Inside Passage route, on this innovative vessel. My husband and I were amongst the first to book, about 18 months ahead. The flight from ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Aleutian Island, Bears and Inside Passage or the Cruise to Disappointment

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Alaska

User Avatar
rueschr
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Most cruise ship companies offer Alaska cruises to Sitka, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and Hubbard Glacier but when I saw the itinerary of the Roald Amundsen and nice staterooms, and public areas, I was hooked. It had a starting point in Nome, with stops at St. Paul, St. Matthew Island in the Bering Sea as well as Dutch Harbor and Unga Village in the Aleutian Island chain. Except for Dutch Harbor, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

MS Roald Amundsen - a work in progress

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Alaska

User Avatar
jonikal
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

The airteam, at that time based out of Estonia, failed to consider the inadequate ground time necessary for our SEATAC to Vancouver flight connection and consequently had to change our reservations too late to get seats together. We are glad that Seattle office is now handling air reservations. Air North at Vancouver airport was in no way equipped to handle Hurtigruten's number of passengers. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Alaska Cruise Reviews for Hurtigruten Ships
