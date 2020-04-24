There are hundreds of cruise ship ports located across the globe. These ports serve cruise lines both big and small and act as jump-off points for every cruise vacation. If it’s your first time visiting a cruise port, be sure to do your research and collect all the information you’ll need for a smooth departure process.

Below you’ll find links to our expert write-ups on the most popular cruise ports in the world. You’ll find parking information, directions and driving tips, cruise line terminal locations, shopping, restaurant tips and so much more. Prepare for your next cruise departure with help from the experts at Cruise Critic today.

Popular Cruise Ports in the United States

Cruise Ports Port Canaveral (Orlando) Baltimore New York City Los Angeles (Long Beach) Miami New Orleans Fort Lauderdale Galveston Seattle Bayonne (Cape Liberty) Tampa Bay Boston Los Angeles (San Pedro) San Diego Honolulu San Francisco Brooklyn Mobile Jacksonville Charleston Seward (Anchorage) Whittier (Anchorage)







Popular Cruise Ports in Canada

Cruise Ports Montreal Quebec City Vancouver







Popular Cruise Ports in Australia

Cruise Ports Adelaide Auckland Brisbane Cairns Melbourne Sydney White Bay







More Popular Cruise Ports Across the Globe