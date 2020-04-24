  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Ports

Videos
Cruise News
First Time Cruiser
River Cruises
Luxury Cruises
Gay & Lesbian Cruises
Singles Cruises
World Cruises
Cruise Ports

There are hundreds of cruise ship ports located across the globe. These ports serve cruise lines both big and small and act as jump-off points for every cruise vacation. If it’s your first time visiting a cruise port, be sure to do your research and collect all the information you’ll need for a smooth departure process.

Below you’ll find links to our expert write-ups on the most popular cruise ports in the world. You’ll find parking information, directions and driving tips, cruise line terminal locations, shopping, restaurant tips and so much more. Prepare for your next cruise departure with help from the experts at Cruise Critic today.

Popular Cruise Ports in the United States

Cruise Ports           
Port Canaveral (Orlando)BaltimoreNew York City
Los Angeles (Long Beach)     MiamiNew Orleans
Fort LauderdaleGalvestonSeattle
Bayonne (Cape Liberty)Tampa Bay       Boston
Los Angeles (San Pedro)San DiegoHonolulu
San FranciscoBrooklynMobile
JacksonvilleCharlestonSeward (Anchorage)
Whittier (Anchorage)  



Popular Cruise Ports in Canada

Cruise Ports           
MontrealQuebec City     Vancouver



Popular Cruise Ports in Australia

Cruise Ports           
AdelaideAuckland     Brisbane
CairnsMelbourne     Sydney
White Bay       



More Popular Cruise Ports Across the Globe

Cruise Ports           
AthensBarcelona     Palma de Mallorca
Southampton     San Juan      

Additional Articles and Information on Cruise Ports

Cruise Critic Community: Ports of Call Forums

Cruise Critic Community: Ports of Call Forums

10 Cruise Ports You Can Visit Over and Over

10 Cruise Ports You Can Visit Over and Over

Best Port Cities for Cruise-and-Stay Options

Best Port Cities for Cruise-and-Stay Options

Trending right now

1
Just Back From Margaritaville at Sea: Much More than a Jimmy Buffett Fan Cruise
4
Norovirus Outbreaks on Cruise Ships Declining, According to CDC Reports

Cruise Ports Headlines

48 Hours in Brisbane Before or After a Cruise

48 Hours in Auckland Before or After a Cruise

Onboard Health and Safety Essentials to Pack for Your Next Cruise

Short Cruises on Queen Elizabeth: 10 Things You Need to Know

How to Keep Your Data Safe When Cruising

Best New Itineraries on Small Ships in 2021-2022

10 Things You Can Do Now to Prepare for Your Next Cruise

5 Cruise Health Myths Debunked

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent