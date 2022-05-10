Check out the latest Carnival Cruise news—from cruise updates to Carnival sailings, cancellations, new ships, and more. Cruise Critic’s experts have you covered with everything you need to know today.
Revamped Carnival Radiance Cruise Ship Makes West Coast Debut
Cruise Lines Change Testing Protocols, Requirements for Kids 2 to 11
Carnival Takes Carnival Horizon Out of Service Until End of Year, Transfers Bookings to Two Other Cruise Ships
Are Cruise Ships Increasing Gratuities in 2022?
Guy Fieri’s New Funderstruck Nacho Burger, New Tator Tots Debut Across Carnival Fleet
Carnival Cruise Line Partners With Costa to Bring Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze to the U.S.
Carnival Resumes Homeport Cruises from New York City
Carnival To Acquire Costa Luminosa Cruise Ship This Year
Carnival Cancels Sailings, Redeploys Ships in Wake of Carnival Freedom Fire
Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Weddings at Sea This September
Goodbye Low Occupancy As Cruise Ships Drop Capacity Restrictions