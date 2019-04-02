  • Newsletter
Honolulu to Transpacific Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
81 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 81 Honolulu to Transpacific Cruise Reviews

Not worth it, especially if you travel with kids

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
terrumt
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

A family of 3, including a 9 years old child, spent 11 days on board of Radiance of the Seas: 5 days with stops at various Hawaii islands, the rest at sea cruising back to the mainland (Vancouver). Original itinerary included 6 port-of-call days and 5 days at sea, but after collecting the full payment, RCI suddenly changed itinerary to 5 port days and 6 sea days. They offered no compensation ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Ultra Spacious Ocean View

Traveled with children

Great itinerary not such great port locations

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Transpacific

User Avatar
Murchmom
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My dream was to go to bora bora and with this itinerary I could see it plus other French Polynesia islands We started in Honolulu and the embarkation was the best I have ever done , fast and easy. Then we got onboard unknown to us that every Hawaiian port you must pay port taxes although not high but on every drink. We had already paid gratuities and taxes for our drink package. Then we ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Traveled with children

Norweign Jewel Tahiti cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Transpacific

User Avatar
love to swim
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as friends that were travelling with us had Tahiti as a bucket list. The islands that we visited were wonderful. The ship was super clean and the food was excellent.Service was poor or lacking in many areas although our cabin steward was amazing and we tipped very well. Entertainment was disappointing with the odd exception. The cruise destinations were wonderful but we all ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Had a great time

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Transpacific

User Avatar
mystic1963
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise for the itinerary - and the fact we could do back to back all the way to Sydney. We had a balcony cabin - number 9644 in this case It was perfectly fine but since the ship was in dry dock, the cabin has changed slightly in that only one side of the bed has a cabinet. This was a little awkward and I don't really understand why they did this. The storage was adequate with ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

A Trip to Paradise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Transpacific

User Avatar
AmyWiz
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a wonderful cruise. The itinerary, Hawaii and the Polynesian Islands, was fabulous. We were worried about all of the days at sea but we found plenty to do and were not bored. Of course the islands were terrific. We especially liked the snorkeling/beach day in Moorea. The staff was very friendly and hardworking and the ship was clean and pleasant. We did not eat in the specialty ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Porthole Window

Great embarkation, good cruise, disastrous disembarkation

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
Fredette
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I was really surprised at how easy embarkation was, after having stood in long lines with other cruise lines, this was really easy if you had done the electronic "pre-check in". Great idea RCCL, keep it up. The cruise itself was good, but as it was a relocation cruise, there were a lot of sea days. I have done such a cruise before (with a different cruise line), so I knew that it was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Shame there isnt a six star rating

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Transpacific

User Avatar
kengail24
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My daughter, her partner and myself have had the most amazing cruise on the beautiful Celebrity Solstice cruising from Honolulu to Sydney. Why are there any negative comments regarding this ship? I honestly have no idea, not only is the ship beautiful but the staff are equally so. Staff cannot do enough to ensure your every need is met with kindness, professionalism and friendliness. The food in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

Worst Trans-ocean Cruise

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
Peterseremet
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We’ve done many transatlantic and transpacific cruises, most of which offered many activities and good entertainment for the many sea days. Unfortunately, this 18-day transpacific cruise was sorely lacking in both entertainment and enrichments opportunities, and was a boring experience overall. This was made all the worse by inclement weather that forced us to spend a lot of time indoors. And the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Huge disappointment

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
angeluvshorses
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was meant to be an aniversary present for my husband. We expected to see some of Hawaii but the itinary was changed several times before the sailing. We sat in Oahu for a survey instead of cruising. They cancelled all our prebooked shore excursions leaving us with a breif stop in Maui. If you wanted to shop great if not disapointing. It was just a really long boat trip from Hawaii to ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

15 day ocean cruise

Review for Le Soleal to Transpacific

User Avatar
Baxterwood
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed from Hawaii to japan 15 days approx. 65 passengers . This Cruise which is about 15th was one of the best . Great Food Great service (with exception to the Butler bad) Fantastic mix of travellers We had 4 days of rough sea's but no one really bothered .I was cruising alone and met a fantastic group of people which we met each day for lunch and Dinner with Cocktails in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

