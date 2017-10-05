  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Honolulu to the South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
35 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 35 Honolulu to the South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Worst cruise experience EVER

Review for Norwegian Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
MickeyBros
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Wasnt the cruise we wanted. Nor. kept canceling , changing the rules on our desired cruises. Then told us we had to use our credits this year or lose them. $12,000. Numerous issues. We will never cruise on Nor. again. Despite what they say, their cruise app doesn’t work after you board. Lost out on many excursions as a result. Tried to force my wife through a metal detector, despite ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Norovirus spoiled our cruise!

Review for Noordam to South Pacific

User Avatar
michael620
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

To the traveler who complained that his November 23 cruise from Auckland had the food service "locked down", at least you didn't get Norovirus like more than 200 of us did on the trip from Sydney to Auckland! Someone brought Norovirus onboard in Sydney (we had been fine from Hawaii to Sydney). The result was mass illness - passengers, crew, entertainers; all due to NO lockdown of self-serve for ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

Bucket list ✔️✔️✔️

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to South Pacific

User Avatar
MissDiAgNoste
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

My father and I had always wanted to go to Tahiti, he was turning 80 and I was wondering if we would ever get a chance to travel together since his health had suddenly deteriorated. Regent was the perfect cruise line. We were tired of the up charging for this and that. Wanted a cruise that we didn’t have to check our receipts for the day or worry about the extras. Everything was taken care of! ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Traveled with disabled person

Amazing Trip

Review for Noordam to South Pacific

User Avatar
Cruisers1013
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I have read some of the reviews about this cruise and couldn't disagree more with some. We are 3 star mariners with Holland America - not that this means anything - other than we wouldn't cruise Holland America if we didn't appreciate what they do; but we have also taken other cruises. I would agree that the ship could use some updating - but our suite was very acceptable. The food was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom

South Pacific wandering

Review for Le Boreal to South Pacific

User Avatar
SeashellOzz
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We enjoyed four days in Honolulu prior to the arrival of Le Boreal. The ship was actually a day late as she had been stuck in ice attempting a Northwest Passage transit in August. After disembarking her passengers in Greenland she sailed full speed for Hawaii via the Panama Canal, encountering Hurricane Rosa on the way across the Pacific. We felt it too on our flight from Sydney to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Prestige Stateroom

Wonderful cruise experience

Review for Le Boreal to South Pacific

User Avatar
SUZ700
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had travelled on Ponant (L'Austral) previously and found that the size of ship, crew numbers, facilities suited the style of cruising which we look for. The destinations are different to other cruise lines with experts on board to give detailed information about the destination and customs of the local people. Disembarkation at the ''ports'' is via zodiacs which makes for a fun experience. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Traveled with disabled person

One of the best cruises we took.

Review for Noordam to South Pacific

User Avatar
popoki1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Embarkation: Since we live in Hawaii, it was just a short drive to Aloha Tower. First of all, as far as Holland was concern, it was great and fast. Very friendly and they were so helpful. Now regarding security at Aloha Tower, that was a different story. They told us were to go and when we got there, they told us to go back to another place. Without getting into details, I thought TSA was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

A Plain Vanilla Cruise

Review for Noordam to South Pacific

User Avatar
When and How
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Of our many cruises, the one we took years ago on the Noordam is the only one we cannot remember. Having sailed her again, we think we understand why. It was a plain vanilla cruise, good vanilla ice cream, just not exciting or tremendously memorable. Embarkation was reasonably fast and our room was ready, which was appreciated. The first glitch happened when we decided to leave the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Great itinerary, not so great ship

Review for Norwegian Jewel to South Pacific

User Avatar
dswiss
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We did a New England cruise on the Jewel in 2010 and had a wonderful time: Staff was friendly, entertainment was great and food was outstanding. Sad to say that none of this applied to the cruise we just completed: Embarkation: We were directed into the wrong line up as attendants were not aware of the priority check in for diamond members. First impressions: The ship appeared in good ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Low quality and lack of entertainment

Review for Noordam to South Pacific

User Avatar
Jimbag
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of itinerary (ports of call). There were a lot of sea days, but past experiences told us that we would have decent entertainment and events to fill the time. Wrong! Holland America, has cut back so drastically on the quality of the cruise experience, that we would avoid travelling with them again. We paid substantial money, and did not get decent value for it. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

