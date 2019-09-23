  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Honolulu Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
493 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 493 Honolulu Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Worst cruise line EVER!!!!

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Hawaii

User Avatar
BLG729
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I have been on many cruises and I have tried several cruise lines, but I had heard good things about NCL, so I thought why not?!? If this is you, let me tell you why not… Initial cruise was cancelled for COVID, and that was understandable, but the cruise line refused refunds and would only allow future credit, but with an expiration date, I am sure retired folks don’t have to worry about ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Worst cruise experience EVER

Review for Norwegian Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
MickeyBros
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Wasnt the cruise we wanted. Nor. kept canceling , changing the rules on our desired cruises. Then told us we had to use our credits this year or lose them. $12,000. Numerous issues. We will never cruise on Nor. again. Despite what they say, their cruise app doesn’t work after you board. Lost out on many excursions as a result. Tried to force my wife through a metal detector, despite ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Part 1 of B2B South Pacific - good itinerary at good value

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
teamflames
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We had just completed a cruise on Celebrity from Hawaii to Sydney and loved it so when we saw this itinerary (much better) for a great price we decided to fly back to Hawaii and do it all again. Again embarkation in Honolulu was a breeze. Sadly our upgrade bids failed and so did our attempts onboard, was surprising to find out the cruise was sold out as it had not been selling well when we ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

A Trip to Paradise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Transpacific

User Avatar
AmyWiz
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a wonderful cruise. The itinerary, Hawaii and the Polynesian Islands, was fabulous. We were worried about all of the days at sea but we found plenty to do and were not bored. Of course the islands were terrific. We especially liked the snorkeling/beach day in Moorea. The staff was very friendly and hardworking and the ship was clean and pleasant. We did not eat in the specialty ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Porthole Window

Norweign Jewel Tahiti cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Transpacific

User Avatar
love to swim
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as friends that were travelling with us had Tahiti as a bucket list. The islands that we visited were wonderful. The ship was super clean and the food was excellent.Service was poor or lacking in many areas although our cabin steward was amazing and we tipped very well. Entertainment was disappointing with the odd exception. The cruise destinations were wonderful but we all ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Had a great time

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Transpacific

User Avatar
mystic1963
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise for the itinerary - and the fact we could do back to back all the way to Sydney. We had a balcony cabin - number 9644 in this case It was perfectly fine but since the ship was in dry dock, the cabin has changed slightly in that only one side of the bed has a cabinet. This was a little awkward and I don't really understand why they did this. The storage was adequate with ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Great itinerary not such great port locations

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Transpacific

User Avatar
Murchmom
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My dream was to go to bora bora and with this itinerary I could see it plus other French Polynesia islands We started in Honolulu and the embarkation was the best I have ever done , fast and easy. Then we got onboard unknown to us that every Hawaiian port you must pay port taxes although not high but on every drink. We had already paid gratuities and taxes for our drink package. Then we ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Traveled with children

Norovirus spoiled our cruise!

Review for Noordam to South Pacific

User Avatar
michael620
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

To the traveler who complained that his November 23 cruise from Auckland had the food service "locked down", at least you didn't get Norovirus like more than 200 of us did on the trip from Sydney to Auckland! Someone brought Norovirus onboard in Sydney (we had been fine from Hawaii to Sydney). The result was mass illness - passengers, crew, entertainers; all due to NO lockdown of self-serve for ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

Amazing cruise!

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
teamflames
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

My wife and I have spent more than 300 days at sea on a variety of lines. This was our 6th Celebrity cruise and probably our best one. We sailed on the Eclipse earlier in the year, while nothing was wrong with that cruise it was a little underwhelming. We chose this cruise as we were travelling in the region and it seemed a fun way to return to Australia rather than flying. Embarkation was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Great cruise

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
CarolynAustralia
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a wonderful time. The crew really are a credit to Celebrity - nothing is ever too much trouble for them and they do everything so cheerfully. We had the best waiters in the MDR in Mary Grace and Umesha - they truly cared about what they were serving and were fabulous. Captain Alex was very engaged with us and we looked forward to his daily announcements. Our cabin was mid ship on ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

