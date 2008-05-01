Review for Norwegian Spirit to Alaska

My wife has Al's a dying. Choose this cruise because we have never seen Hawaii and Alaska. We are not rookies with NCL, we are diamond member with over 500 sea days with them. It's sad to see all the cuts they made. Your room. They now come once a day, not turning the cabin at night. When boarding 2.30 to 3 pm to get in the cabin. Little folded animals or chocolates on your pillow. ...