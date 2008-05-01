My wife has Al's a dying. Choose this cruise because we have never seen Hawaii and Alaska. We are not rookies with NCL, we are diamond member with over 500 sea days with them.
It's sad to see all the cuts they made.
Your room. They now come once a day, not turning the cabin at night.
When boarding 2.30 to 3 pm to get in the cabin.
Little folded animals or chocolates on your pillow. ...
We arrived in Honolulu on 30 April from Sydney, Australia and spent 2 nights and 2 days looking around. We boarded the Carnival Spirit on 2 May, 2008 ready for a great experience.
The ship was beautiful and couldn't fault it (except for buffet food - breakfast and lunch very greasy and not very healthy). The service was excellent in all areas and the dining room food was beautiful.
We visited ...