  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Honolulu to Alaska Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Honolulu to Alaska Cruise Reviews

Ncl cutting cost

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Alaska

User Avatar
onlyudad
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife has Al's a dying. Choose this cruise because we have never seen Hawaii and Alaska. We are not rookies with NCL, we are diamond member with over 500 sea days with them. It's sad to see all the cuts they made. Your room. They now come once a day, not turning the cabin at night. When boarding 2.30 to 3 pm to get in the cabin. Little folded animals or chocolates on your pillow. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Large Oceanview Picture Window

Traveled with disabled person

Spectacular!!!

Review for Carnival Spirit to Alaska

User Avatar
Love Cruisin'
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We arrived in Honolulu on 30 April from Sydney, Australia and spent 2 nights and 2 days looking around. We boarded the Carnival Spirit on 2 May, 2008 ready for a great experience. The ship was beautiful and couldn't fault it (except for buffet food - breakfast and lunch very greasy and not very healthy). The service was excellent in all areas and the dining room food was beautiful. We visited ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2008

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Honolulu to Alaska
Honolulu to Alaska Carnival Spirit Cruise Reviews
Honolulu to Alaska Carnival Spirit Cruise Reviews
Honolulu to Alaska Norwegian Spirit Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map