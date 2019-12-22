  • Newsletter
Hong Kong to Asia Cruise Reviews

3.4
748 reviews

1-10 of 748 Hong Kong to Asia Cruise Reviews

Wonderful on Wonder of the Seas!

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
Karizway
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Wonder is an amazing ship! To start we arrived one hour early to board (10:30). They allowed us to board and the entire process took maybe 10 minutes. Very organized. Once on board, we walked around to see the ship and WOW it is magnificent! We had a quick lunch at Windjammer before it got too busy. Food was pretty good. Cabin: We booked an ocean view balcony. We loved the massive TV! ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Amazing Sea-Cation at Spectrum of the Seas - Royal Caribbean Cruise

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
SHUBHARANTI
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Amazing Sea-Cation at Spectrum of the Seas - Royal Caribbean Cruise Just returned from an amazing seacation cruise on Spectrum the Seas, the food, service and entertainment was outstanding and was worth.  it was so well organised from beginning to end. The RC team ensured that there is no waiting during the checkin and on boarding process which made it feel like you were getting a very ...
Sail Date: November 2021

South China Sea 28 day Feb 1-28 gone BAD!!!!

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Asia

User Avatar
MargjazO
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are avid cruisers (7 lines) and this is our 4th with Seabourn. This was suppose to be our 'celebratory' 40th wedding anniversary dream vacation! The corona virus situation was a fast paced, evolving situation which we were acutely aware of. We landed in Hong Kong, our start point on Jan 31/20. The WHO had declared the Corona Virus a "global health emergency" the day before. ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Good but with some reservations.

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Asia

User Avatar
SO LITTLE TIME
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Not having cruised to the extent of some others, we have previously sailed with Silverseas and Oceania and so do have something to compare with. Firstly, the good: Embarking in Hong Kong it was really nice to have our luggage already in our cabin by the time we got there, which was less than 15 minutes from kerbside drop-off! The cabin was very spacious ( V5 grade ) with the benefit of a ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Safe and Sanitized -

Review for Norwegian Jade to Asia

User Avatar
sdguy0091
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The itinerary was perfect. The ships crew kept everyone safe from the Corona Virus by spraying every passenger with sanitizer at multiple checkpoints around the ship. At no time did I ever feel unsafe and unprotected from the corona virus. Was awarded an upgrade from an inside cabin to a mini-suite in the rear of the ship by bidding online prior to departure. The cost was a lot less than I ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Mini-Suite with Balcony

Amazing ship

Review for World Dream to Asia

User Avatar
Nikitasmilesnotfrowns
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Wanted to try this ship because it was pretty new. The ship was clean (public areas as well as the stateroom - I stayed in a balcony deluxe stateroom so it had a tub too), and its layout was well thought out as well. The boardwalk was a nice thought as most of the newer ships these days are built without a promenade deck that is unobstructed by lifeboats, so it was nice to have this feature ...
Sail Date: January 2020

An awful experience

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
Saysay
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The one star goes to the staff - very pleasant , and always try to address all issues , another star does to the entertainers. Restaurants- we mostly dined in the buffet and main restaurant- food is like a 3 star hotel buffet. Is a cruise to Vietnam and there is no Vietnamese food . Even fast food items like hamburgers and grilled Panini are Poorly made . We also tried the paid teppanyaki ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

An interesting onboard experience

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
Senior Citizen
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We cruised on the Spectrum on three consecutive itineraries: January 2, 9 and 14, 2020. Boarding in Hong Kong was well organized. Each subsequent voyage was well orchestrated for back to back passengers. We would leave and return to the ship through the crew line so we didn’t have to line up with the boarding passengers. Each voyage was different due to the numbers of non-mainland Chinese ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Balcony

Totally disappointing!!!!!!!

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
nklo88
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We have taken quite a few cruises - Princess for the Scandinavian cruise, Carnival for the Alaskan cruise, etc and this is by far the worst cruise we have taken. And it was a pity because Spectrum is probably the best equipped ship we have sailed with (hardware is very very good - lots of facilities, large rooms, etc.) BUT the software is horrible to say the least. 1) the wait for first ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

Fantastic Silver Junior Suite

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
RosieCanberra
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had cabin 7238, Silver Junior Suite. It was beautiful, the ship is only six months old so our cabin was rather immaculate. Bathroom with full size bath, sink plus separate walk in shower. Opposite was a separate toilet and full size sink. One large double wardrobe plus another stand alone wardrobe with hanging space plus drawers. Lots of storage space. We had unused hangers and empty drawers, ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite with Balcony

