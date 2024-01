Review for a British Isles & Western Europe Cruise on Holland America Rotterdam

This was a cruise without any positiv feelings for the costumers. With a cruise director Thalling who found himself to! impotant... Captain Timmers was oke. Food was very good, ship new and clean, stewards very friendly as always. This was the better part of this "nothing cruise" Bad Covid prevention, and off course a hugh Covid outbreak again, like more cruises before! No ...