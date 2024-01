Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Eurodam

This was my first cruise, so what do I know? Probably not much! But I was pretty resistant to the idea of cruising and actually had a really good time due to the Eurodam being a well run ship. I got the cruise for free as a match from my Caesar's diamond status. I received an inside room and upgraded to a verandah room for $300 per person. Was it worth it? Probably. We didn't use the ...